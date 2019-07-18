National newsbrand ABCs: Tabloids worst hit as circulations fall year-on-year

asd2

Tabloid newspapers have been hit by double-digit drops in circulation, new ABC figures for June show.

The Sun fell by 12 per cent year-on-year to 1.28m copies while the Sun on Sunday is down 13 per cent to 1.06m. Both have bulk sales of about 68,700.

Rival tabloids the Mirror and Star, both owned by Reach, also saw daily and Sunday sales fall year-on-year at similar levels.

The Sunday People, another Reach title, recorded the biggest drop in sales at 18 per cent year-on-year.

Only free newspaper City AM held firm against the decline.

National newsbrand circulation for June 2019 (ABC):