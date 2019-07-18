All Sections

July 18, 2019

National newsbrand ABCs: Tabloids worst hit as circulations fall year-on-year

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter
Tabloid newspapers have been hit by double-digit drops in circulation, new ABC figures for June show.

The Sun fell by 12 per cent year-on-year to 1.28m copies while the Sun on Sunday is down 13 per cent to 1.06m. Both have bulk sales of about 68,700.

Rival tabloids the Mirror and Star, both owned by Reach, also saw daily and Sunday sales fall year-on-year at similar levels.

The Sunday People, another Reach title, recorded the biggest drop in sales at 18 per cent year-on-year.

Only free newspaper City AM held firm against the decline.

National newsbrand circulation for June 2019 (ABC):

Publication Total avg. circulation – June 2019 Year-on-year % change Bulks
Metro (FREE) 1,424,232 -3%
The Sun 1,277,947 -12% 68,779
Daily Mail 1,175,653 -7%
The Sun on Sunday 1,066,147 -13% 68,781
The Mail on Sunday 986,385 -7%
London Evening Standard (FREE) 845,284 -5%
The Sunday Times 686,819 -5% 78,213
Daily Mirror 488,829 -13%
Sunday Mirror 403,350 -15%
The Times 399,672 -7% 76,216
The Daily Telegraph 327,345 -12%
Daily Star 310,246 -15%
Daily Express 307,662 -9%
Sunday Express 268,096 -9%
The Sunday Telegraph 258,394 -10%
i 228,801 -8% 50,250
Daily Star – Sunday 184,914 -16%
Financial Times 175,512 -4% 31,057
The Observer 159,568 -4%
Sunday People 151,523 -18%
The Guardian 132,821 -4%
Sunday Mail 113,712 -14%
Daily Record 111,543 -11%
Sunday Post 96,422 -17% 538
City AM (FREE) 85,617 0%

