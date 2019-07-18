National newsbrand ABCs: Tabloids worst hit as circulations fall year-on-year

asd2
Tabloid newspapers have been hit by double-digit drops in circulation, new ABC figures for June show.
The Sun fell by 12 per cent year-on-year to 1.28m copies while the Sun on Sunday is down 13 per cent to 1.06m. Both have bulk sales of about 68,700.
Rival tabloids the Mirror and Star, both owned by Reach, also saw daily and Sunday sales fall year-on-year at similar levels.
The Sunday People, another Reach title, recorded the biggest drop in sales at 18 per cent year-on-year.
Only free newspaper City AM held firm against the decline.
National newsbrand circulation for June 2019 (ABC):
|Publication
|Total avg. circulation – June 2019
|Year-on-year % change
|Bulks
|Metro (FREE)
|1,424,232
|-3%
|The Sun
|1,277,947
|-12%
|68,779
|Daily Mail
|1,175,653
|-7%
|The Sun on Sunday
|1,066,147
|-13%
|68,781
|The Mail on Sunday
|986,385
|-7%
|London Evening Standard (FREE)
|845,284
|-5%
|The Sunday Times
|686,819
|-5%
|78,213
|Daily Mirror
|488,829
|-13%
|Sunday Mirror
|403,350
|-15%
|The Times
|399,672
|-7%
|76,216
|The Daily Telegraph
|327,345
|-12%
|Daily Star
|310,246
|-15%
|Daily Express
|307,662
|-9%
|Sunday Express
|268,096
|-9%
|The Sunday Telegraph
|258,394
|-10%
|i
|228,801
|-8%
|50,250
|Daily Star – Sunday
|184,914
|-16%
|Financial Times
|175,512
|-4%
|31,057
|The Observer
|159,568
|-4%
|Sunday People
|151,523
|-18%
|The Guardian
|132,821
|-4%
|Sunday Mail
|113,712
|-14%
|Daily Record
|111,543
|-11%
|Sunday Post
|96,422
|-17%
|538
|City AM (FREE)
|85,617
|0%