National newsbrand ABCs: Sunday newspapers hit by biggest circulation drops

Sunday newspapers saw the biggest circulation declines across the national press last month, new ABC figures for May show.

The Mail on Sunday, Sun on Sunday, Sunday Telegraph, Sunday Mirror, Sunday Express, Daily Star Sunday and Sunday People all recorded a double-digit decline year-on-year.

Only the Sunday Times and Observer stayed in single-figure declines.

The Sun also saw its circulation fall by 12 per cent to 1.3m, but remains the UK’s best-selling national newspaper.

National newsbrand circulations in May 2019 (source: ABC):

Publisher Total circulation (May 2019) Year-on-year % change Bulks Metro (FREE) 1,425,996 -3% The Sun 1,302,951 -12% 76,336 Daily Mail 1,181,023 -8% The Sun on Sunday 1,074,046 -16% 68,780 The Mail on Sunday 984,582 -11% London Evening Standard (FREE) 857,070 -4% The Sunday Times 704,064 -9% 77,502 Daily Mirror 494,836 -12% Sunday Mirror 406,326 -17% The Times 401,361 -7% 75,815 The Daily Telegraph 330,254 -12% Daily Star 313,743 -15% Daily Express 308,581 -9% Sunday Express 266,702 -15% The Sunday Telegraph 260,661 -14% i 229,791 -9% 50,013 Daily Star – Sunday 184,299 -18% Financial Times 169,119 -7% 28,601 The Observer 158,426 -7% Sunday People 154,524 -19% The Guardian 132,793 -6% Sunday Mail 116,209 -14% Daily Record 114,045 -12% Sunday Post 96,717 -17% 538 City AM (FREE) 85,893 -1%

Picture: Reuters/Andrew Winning