National newsbrand ABCs: Sunday newspapers hit by biggest circulation drops

Sunday newspapers saw the biggest circulation declines across the national press last month, new ABC figures for May show.
The Mail on Sunday, Sun on Sunday, Sunday Telegraph, Sunday Mirror, Sunday Express, Daily Star Sunday and Sunday People all recorded a double-digit decline year-on-year.
Only the Sunday Times and Observer stayed in single-figure declines.
The Sun also saw its circulation fall by 12 per cent to 1.3m, but remains the UK’s best-selling national newspaper.
National newsbrand circulations in May 2019 (source: ABC):
|Publisher
|Total circulation (May 2019)
|Year-on-year % change
|Bulks
|Metro (FREE)
|1,425,996
|-3%
|The Sun
|1,302,951
|-12%
|76,336
|Daily Mail
|1,181,023
|-8%
|The Sun on Sunday
|1,074,046
|-16%
|68,780
|The Mail on Sunday
|984,582
|-11%
|London Evening Standard (FREE)
|857,070
|-4%
|The Sunday Times
|704,064
|-9%
|77,502
|Daily Mirror
|494,836
|-12%
|Sunday Mirror
|406,326
|-17%
|The Times
|401,361
|-7%
|75,815
|The Daily Telegraph
|330,254
|-12%
|Daily Star
|313,743
|-15%
|Daily Express
|308,581
|-9%
|Sunday Express
|266,702
|-15%
|The Sunday Telegraph
|260,661
|-14%
|i
|229,791
|-9%
|50,013
|Daily Star – Sunday
|184,299
|-18%
|Financial Times
|169,119
|-7%
|28,601
|The Observer
|158,426
|-7%
|Sunday People
|154,524
|-19%
|The Guardian
|132,793
|-6%
|Sunday Mail
|116,209
|-14%
|Daily Record
|114,045
|-12%
|Sunday Post
|96,717
|-17%
|538
|City AM (FREE)
|85,893
|-1%
Picture: Reuters/Andrew Winning