March 14, 2019

National newsbrand ABCs: Full figures for February 2019

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter
Newspaper print circulations fell across the board in February, new ABC figures show.

The Mirror titles continue to record the biggest year-on-year circulation declines, with the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People posting double-digit drops.

Free titles the Metro and London Evening Standard recorded the smallest year-on-year declines, falling by three per cent each.

National newsbrand circulations for February (source: ABC):

Publication Total circulation 
Feb 2019		 Year-on-year % change UK & ROI circulation
Feb 2019		 Bulks
Metro FREE 1,426,261 -3%
The Sun 1,362,205 -7% 1,353,483 108,403
Daily Mail 1,186,594 -8% 1,162,209
The Sun on Sunday 1,153,690 -7% 1,143,734 108,280
The Mail on Sunday 1,016,438 -6% 995,549
London Evening Standard FREE 859,943 -3%
The Sunday Times 707,917 -5% 687,283 78,208
Daily Mirror 493,614 -13% 486,458
Sunday Mirror 411,227 -16% 404,640
The Times 405,558 -6% 397,661 79,660
The Daily Telegraph 345,618 -8% 337,549
Daily Star 322,885 -18% 321,345
Daily Express 315,142 -12% 310,653
Sunday Express 272,259 -13% 268,217
The Sunday Telegraph 271,872 -9% 266,304
i 232,084 -9% 232,084 50,832
Daily Star – Sunday 199,091 -16% 197,622
Financial Times 171,459 -4% 63,562 30,639
The Observer 161,984 -9% 161,984
Sunday People 156,696 -20% 156,238
The Guardian 133,497 -11% 133,497
Sunday Mail 121,478 -13% 121,476
Daily Record 117,943 -11% 117,939
Sunday Post 104,419 -15% 104,308 538
City AM FREE 85,877 -6%

Picture: Reuters/Luke MacGregor

