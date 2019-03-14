National newsbrand ABCs: Full figures for February 2019

asd2
Newspaper print circulations fell across the board in February, new ABC figures show.
The Mirror titles continue to record the biggest year-on-year circulation declines, with the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People posting double-digit drops.
Free titles the Metro and London Evening Standard recorded the smallest year-on-year declines, falling by three per cent each.
National newsbrand circulations for February (source: ABC):
|Publication
|Total circulation
Feb 2019
|Year-on-year % change
|UK & ROI circulation
Feb 2019
|Bulks
|Metro FREE
|1,426,261
|-3%
|The Sun
|1,362,205
|-7%
|1,353,483
|108,403
|Daily Mail
|1,186,594
|-8%
|1,162,209
|The Sun on Sunday
|1,153,690
|-7%
|1,143,734
|108,280
|The Mail on Sunday
|1,016,438
|-6%
|995,549
|London Evening Standard FREE
|859,943
|-3%
|The Sunday Times
|707,917
|-5%
|687,283
|78,208
|Daily Mirror
|493,614
|-13%
|486,458
|Sunday Mirror
|411,227
|-16%
|404,640
|The Times
|405,558
|-6%
|397,661
|79,660
|The Daily Telegraph
|345,618
|-8%
|337,549
|Daily Star
|322,885
|-18%
|321,345
|Daily Express
|315,142
|-12%
|310,653
|Sunday Express
|272,259
|-13%
|268,217
|The Sunday Telegraph
|271,872
|-9%
|266,304
|i
|232,084
|-9%
|232,084
|50,832
|Daily Star – Sunday
|199,091
|-16%
|197,622
|Financial Times
|171,459
|-4%
|63,562
|30,639
|The Observer
|161,984
|-9%
|161,984
|Sunday People
|156,696
|-20%
|156,238
|The Guardian
|133,497
|-11%
|133,497
|Sunday Mail
|121,478
|-13%
|121,476
|Daily Record
|117,943
|-11%
|117,939
|Sunday Post
|104,419
|-15%
|104,308
|538
|City AM FREE
|85,877
|-6%
Picture: Reuters/Luke MacGregor
