National newsbrand ABCs: Full figures for February 2019

Newspaper print circulations fell across the board in February, new ABC figures show.

The Mirror titles continue to record the biggest year-on-year circulation declines, with the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People posting double-digit drops.

Free titles the Metro and London Evening Standard recorded the smallest year-on-year declines, falling by three per cent each.

National newsbrand circulations for February (source: ABC):

Publication Total circulation

Feb 2019 Year-on-year % change UK & ROI circulation

Feb 2019 Bulks Metro FREE 1,426,261 -3% The Sun 1,362,205 -7% 1,353,483 108,403 Daily Mail 1,186,594 -8% 1,162,209 The Sun on Sunday 1,153,690 -7% 1,143,734 108,280 The Mail on Sunday 1,016,438 -6% 995,549 London Evening Standard FREE 859,943 -3% The Sunday Times 707,917 -5% 687,283 78,208 Daily Mirror 493,614 -13% 486,458 Sunday Mirror 411,227 -16% 404,640 The Times 405,558 -6% 397,661 79,660 The Daily Telegraph 345,618 -8% 337,549 Daily Star 322,885 -18% 321,345 Daily Express 315,142 -12% 310,653 Sunday Express 272,259 -13% 268,217 The Sunday Telegraph 271,872 -9% 266,304 i 232,084 -9% 232,084 50,832 Daily Star – Sunday 199,091 -16% 197,622 Financial Times 171,459 -4% 63,562 30,639 The Observer 161,984 -9% 161,984 Sunday People 156,696 -20% 156,238 The Guardian 133,497 -11% 133,497 Sunday Mail 121,478 -13% 121,476 Daily Record 117,943 -11% 117,939 Sunday Post 104,419 -15% 104,308 538 City AM FREE 85,877 -6%

Picture: Reuters/Luke MacGregor