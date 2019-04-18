asd2

Newspaper circulation figures continued to fall across the board in March with the exception of the Evening Standard where distribution stayed steady on last year.

The latest ABC figures show Reach-owned titles the Sunday People, Star on Sunday and Daily Star continued to record the biggest year-on-year declines.

Free title the Metro posted the smallest year-on-year drop of 3 per cent, followed by the Sunday Times which had a 4 per cent drop in circulation.

National newsbrand circulations for March (source ABC):

Publication Total circulation March 2019 Year-on-year % change Bulks Metro FREE 1,427,127 -3% The Sun 1,358,945 -8% 104,378 Daily Mail 1,186,689 -9% The Sun on Sunday 1,136,412 -7% 103,780 The Mail on Sunday 1,006,177 -6% London Evening Standard 874,314 0% The Sunday Times 711,872 -4% 77,275 Daily Mirror 497,699 -12% Sunday Mirror 407,690 -14% The Times 405,013 -7% 76,773 The Daily Telegraph 342,596 -10% Daily Star 326,360 -17% Daily Express 314,516 -12% Sunday Express 271,117 -12% The Sunday Telegraph 268,238 -9% i 231,256 -9% 50,466 Daily Star – Sunday 194,007 -18% Financial Times 174,224 -6% 30,650 The Observer 163,814 -7% Sunday People 153,073 -18% The Guardian 134,443 -9% Sunday Mail 119,255 -13% Daily Record 117,416 -11% Sunday Post 103,383 -14% 538 City AM FREE 86,073 -5%

Picture: Reuters/Peter Nicholls