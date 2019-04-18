asd2
Newspaper circulation figures continued to fall across the board in March with the exception of the Evening Standard where distribution stayed steady on last year.
The latest ABC figures show Reach-owned titles the Sunday People, Star on Sunday and Daily Star continued to record the biggest year-on-year declines.
Free title the Metro posted the smallest year-on-year drop of 3 per cent, followed by the Sunday Times which had a 4 per cent drop in circulation.
National newsbrand circulations for March (source ABC):
|Publication
|Total circulation March 2019
|Year-on-year % change
|Bulks
|Metro FREE
|1,427,127
|-3%
|The Sun
|1,358,945
|-8%
|104,378
|Daily Mail
|1,186,689
|-9%
|The Sun on Sunday
|1,136,412
|-7%
|103,780
|The Mail on Sunday
|1,006,177
|-6%
|London Evening Standard
|874,314
|0%
|The Sunday Times
|711,872
|-4%
|77,275
|Daily Mirror
|497,699
|-12%
|Sunday Mirror
|407,690
|-14%
|The Times
|405,013
|-7%
|76,773
|The Daily Telegraph
|342,596
|-10%
|Daily Star
|326,360
|-17%
|Daily Express
|314,516
|-12%
|Sunday Express
|271,117
|-12%
|The Sunday Telegraph
|268,238
|-9%
|i
|231,256
|-9%
|50,466
|Daily Star – Sunday
|194,007
|-18%
|Financial Times
|174,224
|-6%
|30,650
|The Observer
|163,814
|-7%
|Sunday People
|153,073
|-18%
|The Guardian
|134,443
|-9%
|Sunday Mail
|119,255
|-13%
|Daily Record
|117,416
|-11%
|Sunday Post
|103,383
|-14%
|538
|City AM FREE
|86,073
|-5%
Picture: Reuters/Peter Nicholls
