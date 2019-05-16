National newsbrand ABCs: Bulk sales help Times climb above Sunday Mirror in circulation game

asd2

National newspaper circulations continued to fall across the board in April, according to the latest ABC figures.

The smallest declines were seen at free titles the Metro and the Evening Standard, followed by the Sunday Times which fell by 4 per cent year-on-year to a circulation of 707,597.

The Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, both owned by Reach, saw the biggest dips in circulation, falling 17 per cent year-on-year each to 403,175 and 157,640 respectively.

The Sunday Mirror’s drop meant it fell below the circulation of the Times for the first time, although the Times figure includes 75,241 bulk sales.

National newsbrand circulations for April (source ABC):

Product Total circulation April 2019 Year-on-year % change Bulks Metro FREE 1,427,219 -3% The Sun 1,371,194 -8% 103,369 Daily Mail 1,199,764 -7% The Sun on Sunday 1,137,105 -9% 103,780 The Mail on Sunday 997,551 -7% London Evening Standard 855,033 -2% The Sunday Times 707,597 -4% 77,491 Daily Mirror 499,817 -12% The Times 406,279 -6% 75,241 Sunday Mirror 403,175 -17% The Daily Telegraph 335,742 -11% Daily Star 321,482 -16% Daily Express 312,775 -10% Sunday Express 268,045 -10% The Sunday Telegraph 262,781 -10% i 230,827 -8% 50,172 Daily Star – Sunday 189,448 -16% Financial Times 168,548 -8% 25,966 The Observer 159,765 -6% Sunday People 157,640 -17% The Guardian 134,567 -5% Sunday Mail 117,328 -13% Daily Record 117,094 -10% Sunday Post 99,507 -16% 538 City AM FREE 85,758 -6%

Picture: Reuters/Luke MacGregor