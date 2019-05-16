National newsbrand ABCs: Bulk sales help Times climb above Sunday Mirror in circulation game

asd2
National newspaper circulations continued to fall across the board in April, according to the latest ABC figures.
The smallest declines were seen at free titles the Metro and the Evening Standard, followed by the Sunday Times which fell by 4 per cent year-on-year to a circulation of 707,597.
The Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, both owned by Reach, saw the biggest dips in circulation, falling 17 per cent year-on-year each to 403,175 and 157,640 respectively.
The Sunday Mirror’s drop meant it fell below the circulation of the Times for the first time, although the Times figure includes 75,241 bulk sales.
National newsbrand circulations for April (source ABC):
|Product
|Total circulation April 2019
|Year-on-year % change
|Bulks
|Metro FREE
|1,427,219
|-3%
|The Sun
|1,371,194
|-8%
|103,369
|Daily Mail
|1,199,764
|-7%
|The Sun on Sunday
|1,137,105
|-9%
|103,780
|The Mail on Sunday
|997,551
|-7%
|London Evening Standard
|855,033
|-2%
|The Sunday Times
|707,597
|-4%
|77,491
|Daily Mirror
|499,817
|-12%
|The Times
|406,279
|-6%
|75,241
|Sunday Mirror
|403,175
|-17%
|The Daily Telegraph
|335,742
|-11%
|Daily Star
|321,482
|-16%
|Daily Express
|312,775
|-10%
|Sunday Express
|268,045
|-10%
|The Sunday Telegraph
|262,781
|-10%
|i
|230,827
|-8%
|50,172
|Daily Star – Sunday
|189,448
|-16%
|Financial Times
|168,548
|-8%
|25,966
|The Observer
|159,765
|-6%
|Sunday People
|157,640
|-17%
|The Guardian
|134,567
|-5%
|Sunday Mail
|117,328
|-13%
|Daily Record
|117,094
|-10%
|Sunday Post
|99,507
|-16%
|538
|City AM FREE
|85,758
|-6%
Picture: Reuters/Luke MacGregor
