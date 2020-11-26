All Sections


November 26, 2020

UK national newspaper ABC circulation figures: October 2020 and historic data

By Charlotte Tobitt and Aisha Majid Twitter
most popular newspapers UK

The Observer was the only national print newspaper brand not to see a year on year print circulation decline in October.

The Observer’s print readership remained steady on 145,680 as every other title except the Mail on Sunday, which fell by 9%, reported a double-digit year-on-year decline.

The Financial Times had the biggest paid-for decline (39% to 105,592) followed by the i (31% to 151,888).

Metro and the Evening Standard, which had their free commuter distribution models hit by the Covid-19 lockdowns, were still 45% and 39% down on the previous year’s print readership – although Metro managed to add a fifth back onto its output in October.

Scroll down for new graphs charting the ups and downs of the UK national press in the past 20 years – with a spotlight on how Covid-19 affected circulations.

National newsbrand circulations in October 2020 (ABC) with monthly and yearly changes – this page will be updated monthly:

The above figures do not include the Sun, Times and Telegraph titles which have all chosen to keep their ABC circulations private since the start of 2020. The column for bulks refers to copies which are circulated for free at venues like airports and hotels.

2020 in focus

These charts show the steep effect the first Covid-19 national lockdown, announced on 23 March, had on the UK’s national newspapers – and the slow recovery ever since.

The free daily Metro was by far the hardest hit as commuters disappeared from train stations and other key locations almost overnight – but it is also bouncing back as publisher DMGT has started to ramp up distribution again.

Most paid-for titles have seen similar trends in both the effect of Covid-19 and the slow pace of recovery since April.

2000-2020

We have also charted the longer-term change in ABC circulation over the past 20 years across the UK press.

Thes charts show the extent of the print decline from the The Sun reaching 3.76m in 2000 and the Sun on Sunday’s launch in February 2012 with a short-lived 3.21m before dropping to just above 2m.

Meanwhile, though the Daily Mirror and Daily Mail once were competitive in print reach at around 2.3m-2.4m in 2000, the Mail now has a circulation three times the size of its former rival.

The Sunday tabloids all saw a spike in 2011 after the closure of the News of the World but few retained the readers – the Sunday People and Sunday Mirror did best at doing so, but largely lost them when the Sun on Sunday launched.

These charts will be updated each month to include the latest figures.

