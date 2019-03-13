All Sections

March 13, 2019

Mirror axes US-based web team putting two jobs at risk

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

The Mirror has axed its US-based web team, putting two roles at risk of redundancy.

The five-strong team was primarily based in New York and helped Mirror.co.uk provide 24-hour news coverage online, Press Gazette understands.

A reporter in LA also covered showbiz news for the website. Three of the five have left the Mirror for roles elsewhere.

Mirror US editor, Christopher Bucktin, is not affected.

Extra night shifts in London have been brought in to cover the work, it is understood. Mirror owner Reach has been advertising for an overnight news reporter based in London.

