Metro prints Comic Relief special with pledge to donate portion of ad revenue to charity

The Metro has published a special edition of the newspaper for Comic Relief and will donate a portion of ad revenue made from the issue to the charity.

The free weekday newspaper has run “specially adapted advertising” throughout today’s edition, with ads appearing for Comic Relief.

Metro also ran features centred on celebrities linked to the anti-poverty campaign, including two members of pop group Little Mix who are scaling Mt Kilimanjaro to raise funds for the charity.

A Metro spokesperson said the features were not paid-for advertorial content and declined to share what percentage of the edition’s ad revenue would go towards Comic Relief.

Mail Metro Media executive director of investment Grant Woodthorpe said: “We’re really chuffed to be partnering with Comic Relief for this newspaper takeover.

“We know 1.8m Metro readers have donated more than £181m to charity in the last 12 months so we’re confident we will help make a real difference, and hopefully raise some smiles on Friday morning whilst we’re at it.”

The Metro masthead has been modified to include the red nose associated with Comic Relief fundraisers.

Picture: Metro