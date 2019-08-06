All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
August 6, 2019

Met Police in court bid to grab journalists' notes from ISIS bride Shamima Begum interviews

By PA Mediapoint Twitter

A hearing to decide whether journalists will be forced to hand over their notes from interviews with “ISIS bride” Shamima Begum has been adjourned in order to find a suitable judge.

Begum was one of three girls from Bethnal Green, east London, who left the UK aged just 15 in February 2015 and travelled to Syria to join Islamic State.

Within days of her arrival she married a Dutch-born ISIS fighter.

She was eventually tracked down while nine months pregnant by Times war correspondent Anthony Lloyd in a refugee camp in northern Syria in February this year.

She later gave interviews to other media outlets including ITV News and Sky News.

The Metropolitan Police is now seeking a court order under the Terrorism Act 2000 compelling media organisations to hand over their notes from their meetings with Begum.

The case was due to be heard by Mr Justice Sweeney, a High Court judge, at the Old Bailey today but was adjourned after he ruled the case must be first heard by a circuit judge.

The date of the next hearing or who will hear the case has yet to be set.

Lawyers for The Times, Sky News and ITN have instructed legal representation to resist the application.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “Met Police in court bid to grab journalists' notes from ISIS bride Shamima Begum interviews”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Ofcom clears Channel 4 News over Jon Snow's 'never seen so many white people' comment Ofcom clears Channel 4 News over Jon Snow's 'never seen so many white people' comment
  2. Nigel Farage avoids Ofcom sanction over call for Channel 4's Jon Snow to be 'attacked' Nigel Farage avoids Ofcom sanction over call for Channel 4's Jon Snow to be 'attacked'
  3. The Athletic launches in the UK with focus on 'local' coverage of Premier League football teams The Athletic launches in the UK with focus on 'local' coverage of Premier League football teams
  4. The Athletic UK: Full list of staff poached from national and regional press The Athletic UK: Full list of staff poached from national and regional press
  5. Newsquest US parent company Gannett bought out by rival media group Newsquest US parent company Gannett bought out by rival media group

Latest Jobs

Photographer slams 'callous' Newsquest for making him redundant while on chemotherapy