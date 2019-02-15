Men's magazine ABCs: Stuff's circulation falls by more than a quarter but new free titles and T3 grow

The circulation of gadget magazine Stuff fell by more than a quarter in the last six months of 2018 – the biggest drop in the men’s magazine market.

Stuff’s circulation plunged by 27 per cent year-on-year between July and December last year following its sale to Kelsey Media, according to the latest ABC figures.

The now-defunct Shortlist recorded the highest circulation among men’s magazines, shifting an average of 503,271 copies – all free – per issue.

Scroll down for full men’s magazine ABC figures

Men’s Health also took a double-digit hit to its circulation, which fell by 16 per cent year-on-year.

The circulation of GQ and Esquire were also down by 4 and 6 per cent respectively.

But, free men’s magazines The Jackal and Square Mile both saw growth, with T3 also up year-on-year.

Men’s magazine circulation figures for July-Dec 2018 (ABC):