Men's magazine ABCs: Stuff's circulation falls by more than a quarter but new free titles and T3 grow

The circulation of gadget magazine Stuff fell by more than a quarter in the last six months of 2018 – the biggest drop in the men’s magazine market.
Stuff’s circulation plunged by 27 per cent year-on-year between July and December last year following its sale to Kelsey Media, according to the latest ABC figures.
Timeline
- February 15, 2019
Women's mags ABCs: Now and Cosmopolitan see biggest circulation decline but Red and Bella post growth
- February 15, 2019
News mag ABCs: Growth spurt at The Week Junior but The Week sees circulation sag
- February 14, 2019
National newspaper ABCs: Mail titles see slower year-on-year circulation decline as bulk sales distortion ends
The now-defunct Shortlist recorded the highest circulation among men’s magazines, shifting an average of 503,271 copies – all free – per issue.
Scroll down for full men’s magazine ABC figures
Men’s Health also took a double-digit hit to its circulation, which fell by 16 per cent year-on-year.
The circulation of GQ and Esquire were also down by 4 and 6 per cent respectively.
But, free men’s magazines The Jackal and Square Mile both saw growth, with T3 also up year-on-year.
Men’s magazine circulation figures for July-Dec 2018 (ABC):
|Publication
|No. of issues
|ABC total (average per issue)
|Year-on-year ABC total % change
|Bulks
|Free
|Shortlist FREE
|25
|503,271
|0%
|503,271
|Men’s Health
|6
|146,785
|-16%
|1,753
|56,994
|GQ
|6
|110,063
|-4%
|15,910
|16,886
|The Jackal FREE
|4
|100,026
|1%
|100,026
|Square Mile FREE
|5
|59,353
|1%
|59,353
|Esquire
|5
|59,002
|-6%
|1,501
|30,572
|Wired
|6
|50,028
|0%
|5,416
|3,141
|BBC Focus
|14
|50,022
|-6%
|Stuff
|13
|39,953
|-27%
|204
|T3
|13
|38,076
|3%
|5,741