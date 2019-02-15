All Sections

February 15, 2019

Men's magazine ABCs: Stuff's circulation falls by more than a quarter but new free titles and T3 grow

By James Walker Twitter
Stuff magazine

The circulation of gadget magazine Stuff fell by more than a quarter in the last six months of 2018 – the biggest drop in the men’s magazine market.

Stuff’s circulation plunged by 27 per cent year-on-year between July and December last year following its sale to Kelsey Media, according to the latest ABC figures.

The now-defunct Shortlist recorded the highest circulation among men’s magazines, shifting an average of 503,271 copies – all free – per issue.

Scroll down for full men’s magazine ABC figures

Men’s Health  also took a double-digit hit to its circulation, which fell by 16 per cent year-on-year.

The circulation of GQ and Esquire were also down by 4 and 6 per cent respectively.

But, free men’s magazines The Jackal and Square Mile both saw growth, with T3 also up year-on-year.

Men’s magazine circulation figures for July-Dec 2018 (ABC):

Publication No. of issues ABC total (average per issue) Year-on-year ABC total % change Bulks Free
Shortlist FREE 25 503,271 0% 503,271
Men’s Health 6 146,785 -16% 1,753 56,994
GQ 6 110,063 -4% 15,910 16,886
The Jackal FREE 4 100,026 1% 100,026
Square Mile FREE 5 59,353 1% 59,353
Esquire 5 59,002 -6% 1,501 30,572
Wired 6 50,028 0% 5,416 3,141
BBC Focus 14 50,022 -6%
Stuff 13 39,953 -27% 204
T3 13 38,076 3% 5,741

