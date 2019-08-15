All Sections


August 15, 2019

Men's mag + TV + travel mag ABCs: National Geographic circulation drops by fifth

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter
asd2

Men’s Health magazine saw its circulation fall by more than ten per cent year-on-year, new ABC figures show.

Free copies make up a third of the Hearst UK-owned title’s 130,000 circulation. Free title Square Mile grew its distribution by one per cent.

The Radio Times, owned by Immediate Media, also saw double-digit year-on-year circulation decline , falling to 519,603 copies.

National Geographic was down 21 per cent year-on-year to 126,732.

Magazine circulations for the six-months to the end of June (ABC):

Men’s magazines
Publication ABC total (avg per issue) Year-on-Year % change Free copies No. of issues in period
Men’s Health 130,030 -11% 44,557 5
GQ 103,087 -6% 21,940 5
The Gentleman’s Journal Newspaper 60,760 60,760 1
Esquire 56,040 -7% 26,649 3
Square Mile FREE 59,445 1% 5
ES Magazine and Time Out
Publication ABC total (avg per issue) Year-on-Year % change Free copies No. of issues in period
ES Magazine FREE 362,305 0% 24
Time Out FREE 309,918 0% 25
TV magazines
Publication ABC Total(avg per issue) YoY ABC Total %change Free Copies No. of Issues
TV Choice 1,122,207 -4% 26
What’s on TV 778,348 -6% 25
Radio Times 519,603 -10% 25
TV Times 141,596 -10% 128 25
TV & Satellite Week 89,696 -8% 113 25
Total TV Guide 87,543 -4% 26
Inside Soap 87,350 -5% 25
Travel magazines
Publication ABC Total(avg per issue) YoY ABC Total %change Free Copies No. of Issues
National Geographic Magazine 126,732 -21% 398 6
Conde Nast Traveller 81,075 1% 14,376 5
Escapism FREE 74,233 -12% 2
The Sunday Times Travel Magazine 55,511 -6% 13,552 6
Lonely Planet 35,537 -12% 4,013 6

News mags ABCs: Private Eye circulation holds firm year-on-year