Men’s Health magazine saw its circulation fall by more than ten per cent year-on-year, new ABC figures show.
Free copies make up a third of the Hearst UK-owned title’s 130,000 circulation. Free title Square Mile grew its distribution by one per cent.
The Radio Times, owned by Immediate Media, also saw double-digit year-on-year circulation decline , falling to 519,603 copies.
National Geographic was down 21 per cent year-on-year to 126,732.
Magazine circulations for the six-months to the end of June (ABC):
Men’s magazines
|Publication
|ABC total (avg per issue)
|Year-on-Year % change
|Free copies
|No. of issues in period
|Men’s Health
|130,030
|-11%
|44,557
|5
|GQ
|103,087
|-6%
|21,940
|5
|The Gentleman’s Journal Newspaper
|60,760
|
|60,760
|1
|Esquire
|56,040
|-7%
|26,649
|3
|Square Mile FREE
|59,445
|1%
|
|5
ES Magazine and Time Out
|Publication
|ABC total (avg per issue)
|Year-on-Year % change
|Free copies
|No. of issues in period
|ES Magazine FREE
|362,305
|0%
|
|24
|Time Out FREE
|309,918
|0%
|
|25
TV magazines
|Publication
|ABC Total(avg per issue)
|YoY ABC Total %change
|Free Copies
|No. of Issues
|TV Choice
|1,122,207
|-4%
|
|26
|What’s on TV
|778,348
|-6%
|
|25
|Radio Times
|519,603
|-10%
|
|25
|TV Times
|141,596
|-10%
|128
|25
|TV & Satellite Week
|89,696
|-8%
|113
|25
|Total TV Guide
|87,543
|-4%
|
|26
|Inside Soap
|87,350
|-5%
|
|25
Travel magazines
|Publication
|ABC Total(avg per issue)
|YoY ABC Total %change
|Free Copies
|No. of Issues
|National Geographic Magazine
|126,732
|-21%
|398
|6
|Conde Nast Traveller
|81,075
|1%
|14,376
|5
|Escapism FREE
|74,233
|-12%
|
|2
|The Sunday Times Travel Magazine
|55,511
|-6%
|13,552
|6
|Lonely Planet
|35,537
|-12%
|4,013
|6
1 thought on “Men's mag + TV + travel mag ABCs: National Geographic circulation drops by fifth”
