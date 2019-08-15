Men's mag + TV + travel mag ABCs: National Geographic circulation drops by fifth

asd2

Men’s Health magazine saw its circulation fall by more than ten per cent year-on-year, new ABC figures show.

Free copies make up a third of the Hearst UK-owned title’s 130,000 circulation. Free title Square Mile grew its distribution by one per cent.

The Radio Times, owned by Immediate Media, also saw double-digit year-on-year circulation decline , falling to 519,603 copies.

National Geographic was down 21 per cent year-on-year to 126,732.

Magazine circulations for the six-months to the end of June (ABC):

Men’s magazines

Publication ABC total (avg per issue) Year-on-Year % change Free copies No. of issues in period Men’s Health 130,030 -11% 44,557 5 GQ 103,087 -6% 21,940 5 The Gentleman’s Journal Newspaper 60,760 60,760 1 Esquire 56,040 -7% 26,649 3 Square Mile FREE 59,445 1% 5

ES Magazine and Time Out

Publication ABC total (avg per issue) Year-on-Year % change Free copies No. of issues in period ES Magazine FREE 362,305 0% 24 Time Out FREE 309,918 0% 25

TV magazines

Publication ABC Total(avg per issue) YoY ABC Total %change Free Copies No. of Issues TV Choice 1,122,207 -4% 26 What’s on TV 778,348 -6% 25 Radio Times 519,603 -10% 25 TV Times 141,596 -10% 128 25 TV & Satellite Week 89,696 -8% 113 25 Total TV Guide 87,543 -4% 26 Inside Soap 87,350 -5% 25

Travel magazines