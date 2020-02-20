Men's mag ABCs: Sales of tech title Stuff drops by quarter + figures for TV and travel titles

Sales of technology magazine Stuff fall by a quarter in the second half of 2019, the biggest year-on-year decline among men’s titles.

Stuff sold just over 30,000 copies over the six months to the end of December last year, the latest ABC figures show.

This is despite the title proving to be the second most popular magazine title of the year on digital subscription app Readly last year.

National Geographic magazine fell 22 per cent year-on-year to 113,544 between July and December, but sister title National Geographic Traveller grew by the same amount to reach a circulation of 48,653 copies.

Men’s Health magazine’s decline deepened, with a fall of 18 per cent to 120,273.

Magazine circulations for the six months to the end of December 2019 (ABC):

Men’s magazines

Publication ABC total (average per issue) Year-on-year % change Free copies No. of issues in period Men’s Health 120,273 -18% 40,598 6 GQ 102,517 -7% 23,491 6 The Gentleman’s Journal Newspaper FREE 60,390 60,390 3 Wired 50,033 0% 4,414 6 Esquire 49,765 -16% 22,733 3 BBC Science Focus 44,687 -11% 14 T3 34,477 -10% 13 Stuff 30,329 -24% 13

ES Magazine, Time Out and Big Issue

Publication ABC total (average per issue) Year-on-year % change Free copies No. of issues in period ES Magazine FREE 357,606 -2% 357,606 25 Time Out FREE 309,082 0% 309,082 25 The Big Issue 42,476 0% 51

TV magazines

Publication ABC total (average per issue) Year-on-year % change No. of issues in period TV Choice 1,101,077 -5% 26 What’s on TV 767,786 -7% 26 Radio Times 529,263 -9% 26 TV Times 140,867 -13% 26 Total TV Guide 87,990 -5% 26 TV & Satellite Week 85,702 -9% 26 Inside Soap 80,581 -15% 26

Travel magazines