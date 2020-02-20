Men's mag ABCs: Sales of tech title Stuff drops by quarter + figures for TV and travel titles

Sales of technology magazine Stuff fall by a quarter in the second half of 2019, the biggest year-on-year decline among men’s titles.
Stuff sold just over 30,000 copies over the six months to the end of December last year, the latest ABC figures show.
Timeline
- February 14, 2020
Women's mags ABCs: Pick Me Up and Elle circulations fall by quarter + full figures
- February 13, 2020
News mag ABCs: The Week Junior grows by a fifth as Private Eye and New Statesman sales up
- January 16, 2020
Telegraph pulls out of ABC circulation audit to focus on subscriber-first strategy
This is despite the title proving to be the second most popular magazine title of the year on digital subscription app Readly last year.
National Geographic magazine fell 22 per cent year-on-year to 113,544 between July and December, but sister title National Geographic Traveller grew by the same amount to reach a circulation of 48,653 copies.
Men’s Health magazine’s decline deepened, with a fall of 18 per cent to 120,273.
Magazine circulations for the six months to the end of December 2019 (ABC):
Men’s magazines
|Publication
|ABC total (average per issue)
|Year-on-year % change
|Free copies
|No. of issues in period
|Men’s Health
|120,273
|-18%
|40,598
|6
|GQ
|102,517
|-7%
|23,491
|6
|The Gentleman’s Journal Newspaper FREE
|60,390
|60,390
|3
|Wired
|50,033
|0%
|4,414
|6
|Esquire
|49,765
|-16%
|22,733
|3
|BBC Science Focus
|44,687
|-11%
|14
|T3
|34,477
|-10%
|13
|Stuff
|30,329
|-24%
|13
ES Magazine, Time Out and Big Issue
|Publication
|ABC total (average per issue)
|Year-on-year % change
|Free copies
|No. of issues in period
|ES Magazine FREE
|357,606
|-2%
|357,606
|25
|Time Out FREE
|309,082
|0%
|309,082
|25
|The Big Issue
|42,476
|0%
|51
TV magazines
|Publication
|ABC total (average per issue)
|Year-on-year % change
|No. of issues in period
|TV Choice
|1,101,077
|-5%
|26
|What’s on TV
|767,786
|-7%
|26
|Radio Times
|529,263
|-9%
|26
|TV Times
|140,867
|-13%
|26
|Total TV Guide
|87,990
|-5%
|26
|TV & Satellite Week
|85,702
|-9%
|26
|Inside Soap
|80,581
|-15%
|26
Travel magazines
|Publication
|ABC total (average per issue)
|Year-on-year % change
|Free copies
|No. of issues in period
|National Geographic Magazine
|113,544
|-22%
|590
|6
|Conde Nast Traveller
|81,078
|0%
|14,430
|5
|Sphere FREE
|59,594
|0%
|59,594
|4
|The Sunday Times Travel Magazine
|53,568
|-7%
|13,815
|6
|National Geographic Traveller
|48,653
|22%
|19,268
|10
|Lonely Planet
|35,617
|-12%
|4,013
|6