Matthew Wright says he's free from 'goggle box restrictions' for new afternoon current affairs show on Talkradio

Matthew Wright is joining Talkradio with his own weekday afternoon show and says he plans on “not just discussing the news, but making it too”.

The “magazine-style show” will focus on current affairs in the UK and abroad, including breaking news, politics and the arts, with regular guests in to review the day’s news, according to a spokesperson.

Talkradio is part of Wireless Group, which is owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News UK – owner of the Sun and Times newspapers.

Wright fronted The Wright Stuff on Channel 5 weekday mornings for 18 years but announced in May this year that he would be leaving the show. He was replaced by Jeremy Vine.

Wright started out in newspapers, working as a showbiz reporter at The Sun and later writing a column in The Daily Mirror.

He said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining Talkradio at this fascinating time in history when there’s so much to discuss and debate.

“My new afternoon show will see me team up with Fleet Street legend, critic Kevin O’Sullivan – two real-life chums who don’t agree on anything.

“Free of the restrictions imposed when I was on the goggle box, I’m looking forward to full-on phone-ins and laughs a plenty, not just with Talkradio’s growing army of loyal listeners, but with an array of celebrity guests too.”

The first show broadcasts on Monday 10 September from 1pm to 4pm. Jamie East, who previously held the slot, begins a new weekend show East World on Sundays from 1pm to 4pm.

Talkradio programme director Dennie Morris said: “I’ve worked with Matthew previously and know from first hand experience the passion and commitment he brings to everything he works on.

“I know our audiences are going to love his new show.”

Wright’s arrival follows Jeremy Kyle’s return to the airwaves at Talkradio last month, with new Saturday show The Jeremy Kyle Radio Show.

Earlier today, BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show presenter Chris Evans announced he was leaving the morning show to return to Virgin Radio’s Breakfast Show, which is also owned by Wireless Group.

Picture: Wireless