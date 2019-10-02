Matt Kelly steps down as editor of The New European after three years

Matt Kelly has stepped down as editor of The New European, the “pop-up newspaper” he launched shortly after the Brexit referendum in 2016 “for the 48 per cent” of Remain voters.
Jasper Copping will take over editorship of the weekly title, having been its news editor since launch. He has previously worked at the Daily and Sunday Telegraph and the Eastern Daily Press.
Timeline
- September 25, 2019
Archant shutters own presses as it outsources newspaper printing
- September 25, 2019
Archant chief executive Jeff Henry steps down after five years
- September 19, 2019
Google to give Archant millions to find way to make local news pay online
Kelly (pictured) will continue to be involved with TNE as its publisher while continuing his role as chief content officer at Archant, which owns and publishes the paper alongside a number of regional titles.
He will also launch Project Neon, a three-year partnership with Google which is backed by millions of pounds in funding from the tech giant, searching for a way to make news pay online.
Kelly said: “After more than three years editing a newspaper that was meant to last for four weeks, I’m more than ready to pass on the baton.
“It’s been a joyful experience, and I am sure without The New European, Brexit would have sent me mad by now.
“Satisfyingly, that is a sentiment I often hear from many of our readers, who I’d like to thank especially for their loyalty and support.”
Kelly spoke to Press Gazette as TNE printed its 100th issue.
Copping (pictured below) said he was “honoured” Kelly was “entrusting me with his remarkable creation”.
He added: “I am looking forward to continuing the title’s superb campaigning and its coverage, not just of Brexit but of news and culture from across Europe and beyond.
“Regardless of what happens between now and October 31, I don’t expect politics to become any less tumultuous any time soon, or journalism any less exciting.”
Press Gazette reported last week that Archant’s chief executive Jeff Henry was stepping down after five years.
4 thoughts on “Matt Kelly steps down as editor of The New European after three years”
@ArchiBaldie and @ArchantOutsider
By any chance are both of you journalists who worked at Archant when profits were so high you could all afford the generous final salary pensions the rest of us are now working so hard to carry on paying for, while having to make do ourselves with much smaller direct contribution pensions? And were you by any chance at Archant when all those enormous profits were given away as dividends to shareholders, or wasted on pointless acquisitions, instead of being invested in developing a strong digital business when it would have been so much easier that it is today? And were you at Archant when there were three times the staff, no website to worry about and a newspaper with half the pages those today?
All I can say is, lucky you!
I’ve seen the internal announcement where Kelly states very clearly that The New European is making several hundred thousand pounds of profit for Archant this year. Perhaps you’re letting you oddly obsessive and indescribably dull hate-campaign against your former (?) employers get the better of you.