November 20, 2018

Martin Wright to head up Express & Star and Shropshire Star in new role as editor-in-chief of Midland News Association

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Martin Wright has been appointed editor-in-chief for the Midland News Association, overseeing England’s biggest-selling daily newspaper the Express and Star, as well as the Shropshire Star.

Wright’s appointment follows the departure of Express and Star editor Keith Harrison, who announced on Friday that he was leaving MNA after 25 years with the publisher.

Wright replaced Harrison as Shropshire Star editor in 2013. He now has responsibility for both papers as well as the group’s weekly newspapers and monthly magazines. He will also lead on digital editorial content.

MNA print managing director Graeme Clifford said Wright’s new role would “see him lead a refocused editorial department to ensure greater collaboration takes place while our journalists continue to deliver the high standard of news coverage which readers expect from our titles”.

The Express and Star, which covers the West Midlands, has a daily circulation of 42,200 copies, of which 6,700 are given away for free, according to ABC figures to June this year.

The Shropshire Star has a daily circulation of 21,700 copies, of which 860 are given away free.

Picture: Midland News Association

