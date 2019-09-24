Marie Claire deputy editor takes helm as magazine goes digital-only

Marie Claire UK’s deputy editor will step up to fill the role of editor-in-chief at the women’s title as it goes online-only.

Andrea Thompson (pictured) has been deputy editor at Marie Claire for three years. She takes the helm on 1 October after current editor Trish Halpin steps down.

Publisher TI Media announced earlier this month that the November issue of the women’s lifestyle and fashion monthly print title would be its last.

It is pursuing a “digital-first future” to “future proof” the 31-year-old brand, it said.

Before joining Marie Claire, where she previously worked as features director, Thompson spent four years at the Daily Mail as a senior features writer.

She has also worked on the features teams at Grazia, Glamour, and Woman and Home, and has freelanced for national newspapers including the Sunday Times and the Guardian.

She said: “While the media industry has changed considerably over the past decade, the need for a brand like Marie Claire that champions quality journalism and leads conversations around diversity, sustainability and female empowerment has never been greater.

“I’m looking forward to helping future-proof this iconic brand through compelling content, inspiring events and commercial partnerships that epitomise the core values of Marie Claire.”

TI Media said Thompson would be leading Marie Claire alongside digital editor Holly Rains, commercial director Angela Rawstorne, and beauty and style director Lisa Oxenham.

Thompson will report to chief revenue officer Sam Finlay, who said: “Andrea has been pivotal in driving forward Marie Claire’s agenda-setting features and campaigns and has played a key role in establishing a host of successful commercial partnerships for the brand.

“Her experience of working across multi-platforms and her campaigning spirit make her the ideal person to lead Marie Claire UK into this exciting new stage of its evolution.”

TI Media said Thompson has specialised in investigative reporting into ethical issues and women’s rights.

At Marie Claire she has led initiatives such as the brand’s mentoring scheme and annual Future Shapers Awards and spearheaded campaigns relating to equal pay for women, girls’ education, reproductive rights, sustainability and diversity.

TI Media said last week Halpin was leaving the publisher, with managing director Justine Southall to follow on 31 October.

Halpin said: “It has been an absolute pleasure and privilege to have edited Marie Claire for the past ten years and work with so many talented and creative contributors as well as commercial partners who have shared and supported our vision.”

The digital-first Marie Claire UK will be published under a licence agreement with Group Marie Claire, which publishes the magazine’s French edition.

Picture: TI Media