All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
October 11, 2018

Manchester Evening News marks 150th anniversary of publishing with 'honest aim to serve the public interest'

By James Walker Twitter
Manchester Evening News

Manchester Evening News has marked its 150th anniversary in print by looking back on its best work over the past century and a half.

Since it was founded by the would-be Parliamentarian Mitchell Henry in October 1868, the MEN has covered two world wars, the Munich air disaster that killed eight of the Busby Babes, and the Manchester Arena bombing that killed 22 people last year.

It has also reported on the highs of Greater Manchester – including the 2002 Commonwealth Games and Manchester United sealing the treble in 1999.

Marking its 150th anniversary yesterday, the MEN thanked its readers in an article penned by news editor Chris Osuh and chief reporter Neal Keeling.

It read: “‘In putting ourselves into print, we have no apology to offer, but the assurance of an honest aim to serve the public interest.’

“Those words were spoken by Mitchell Henry, the founding editor of the Manchester Evening News at its launch on October 10th 1868.

“But we would not be able to fulfil that pledge without the public. Thanks to your bravery, courage, and civility in talking to us, sometimes at the most trying times of your lives, we can report accurately and expose and scrutinise.”

Looking back on its history, the MEN noted that its first edition was just four pages long and cost a halfpenny.

Today the newspaper costs 80p and has 50-odd pages on a typical day, according to a Reach spokesperson.  

It also offers free news on its website and mobile app – reaching 1m people a day in combination with the print edition.

This sizeable circulation for a regional title has helped MEN staffers to move on from the paper’s first small office on Brown Street to flashy glass offices in Oldham.

The MEN itself has changed hands several times since its 19th century beginnings. Quickly sold by founder Mitchell Henry, the paper was snapped up by Peter Allen and his brother-in-law John Edward Taylor, son of the Guardian’s founder of the same name.

In 1905 the MEN went independent, and would stay so until it came under joint-ownership with the Guardian 19 years later.

The MEN was sold off again in 2010, this time to regional publisher Trinity Mirror (now Reach plc).

In its anniversary article, the MEN claimed: “It was our circulation that kept the Guardian in business, and funded its move to London, before we parted ways in 2010.”

The paper also listed off its most famous alumni – including former Sunday Times editor Sir Harold Evans and the iconic essayist and author George Orwell. 

Orwell was a staffer at the paper for three years and took issue with his weekly wages.

Sir Harold joined in 1952 – five years after Orwell wrote his last piece for the MEN – and campaigned for the pedestrianisation of St Ann’s Square.

In May this year, the MEN swept the Regional Press Awards, taking home seven prizes.

It also picked up the Local Heroes prize at last year’s British Journalism Awards, hosted by Press Gazette.

Standing MEN reporters took to social media to celebrate the paper’s 150th anniversary:

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Ofcom pushes for meeting with LBC bosses after Sadiq Khan interviews Jeremy Corbyn for radio phone-in Ofcom pushes for meeting with LBC bosses after Sadiq Khan interviews Jeremy Corbyn for radio phone-in
  2. Police rush Fiona Bruce to BBC's Millbank studio for 6pm news bulletin after 'technical issue' with live broadcasts at HQ Police rush Fiona Bruce to BBC's Millbank studio for 6pm news bulletin after 'technical issue' with live broadcasts at HQ
  3. IPSO to discuss potential for new media guidelines on reporting of domestic violence deaths with feminist group IPSO to discuss potential for new media guidelines on reporting of domestic violence deaths with feminist group
  4. Police force tells reporters to check social media for updates as it stops sending out press releases Police force tells reporters to check social media for updates as it stops sending out press releases
  5. FT's Madison Marriage 'disappeared for a week' due to abuse after Presidents Club scoop but says paper 'grew up a bit' over backlash FT's Madison Marriage 'disappeared for a week' due to abuse after Presidents Club scoop but says paper 'grew up a bit' over backlash

Latest Jobs

Huffpost UK seeks new editor after sudden exit of Polly Curtis