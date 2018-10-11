Manchester Evening News marks 150th anniversary of publishing with 'honest aim to serve the public interest'

Manchester Evening News has marked its 150th anniversary in print by looking back on its best work over the past century and a half.

Since it was founded by the would-be Parliamentarian Mitchell Henry in October 1868, the MEN has covered two world wars, the Munich air disaster that killed eight of the Busby Babes, and the Manchester Arena bombing that killed 22 people last year.

Timeline MOJO launches special 20th anniversary edition

It has also reported on the highs of Greater Manchester – including the 2002 Commonwealth Games and Manchester United sealing the treble in 1999.

Marking its 150th anniversary yesterday, the MEN thanked its readers in an article penned by news editor Chris Osuh and chief reporter Neal Keeling.

It read: “‘In putting ourselves into print, we have no apology to offer, but the assurance of an honest aim to serve the public interest.’

“Those words were spoken by Mitchell Henry, the founding editor of the Manchester Evening News at its launch on October 10th 1868.

“But we would not be able to fulfil that pledge without the public. Thanks to your bravery, courage, and civility in talking to us, sometimes at the most trying times of your lives, we can report accurately and expose and scrutinise.”

Looking back on its history, the MEN noted that its first edition was just four pages long and cost a halfpenny.

Today the newspaper costs 80p and has 50-odd pages on a typical day, according to a Reach spokesperson.

It also offers free news on its website and mobile app – reaching 1m people a day in combination with the print edition.

This sizeable circulation for a regional title has helped MEN staffers to move on from the paper’s first small office on Brown Street to flashy glass offices in Oldham.

The MEN itself has changed hands several times since its 19th century beginnings. Quickly sold by founder Mitchell Henry, the paper was snapped up by Peter Allen and his brother-in-law John Edward Taylor, son of the Guardian’s founder of the same name.

In 1905 the MEN went independent, and would stay so until it came under joint-ownership with the Guardian 19 years later.

The MEN was sold off again in 2010, this time to regional publisher Trinity Mirror (now Reach plc).

In its anniversary article, the MEN claimed: “It was our circulation that kept the Guardian in business, and funded its move to London, before we parted ways in 2010.”

The paper also listed off its most famous alumni – including former Sunday Times editor Sir Harold Evans and the iconic essayist and author George Orwell.

Orwell was a staffer at the paper for three years and took issue with his weekly wages.

Sir Harold joined in 1952 – five years after Orwell wrote his last piece for the MEN – and campaigned for the pedestrianisation of St Ann’s Square.

In May this year, the MEN swept the Regional Press Awards, taking home seven prizes.

It also picked up the Local Heroes prize at last year’s British Journalism Awards, hosted by Press Gazette.

Standing MEN reporters took to social media to celebrate the paper’s 150th anniversary:

So proud to work for this paper, writing about Manchester, for Manchester ❤️ 🐝 pic.twitter.com/8BTLPTfcVF — Jennifer Williams (@JenWilliamsMEN) October 10, 2018

From fighting for better health care for the poor in the 1860s to exposing the scandal of hidden homelessness in 2018, the Manchester Evening News has been proudly at your side for 150 years 🐝@MENnewsdesk pic.twitter.com/Yguy8hHSCG — Darren Thwaites (@DarrenThwaites) October 10, 2018