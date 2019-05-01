All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
May 1, 2019

Man charged with shooting five dead at Capital Gazette newsroom pleads insanity

By PA Mediapoint Twitter

Lawyers for the man accused of killing five people at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, say he is pleading an insanity defence.

Lawyers for Jarrod Ramos filed the plea of not criminally responsible by reason of insanity yesterday.

They said in the filing that Ramos is not criminally responsible “because of a mental disorder” in which he “lacked substantial capacity to appreciate the criminality of his conduct”.

Five people were shot dead in the Capital Gazette newsroom in June 2018.

Ramos was indicted on 23 charges following the attack, including murder. His trial is set for November.

The 39-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of editorial page editor Gerald Fischman, veteran journalist and columnist Rob Hiaasen, writer John McNamara, sales assistant Rebecca Ann Smith and special publications editor Wendi Winters.

Front page of Capital Gazette following attack on newsroom

Picture: Anne Arundel Police/Handout via Reuters

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Nick Robinson defends BBC from press attacks and calls Russian-backed broadcaster RT 'a threat' Nick Robinson defends BBC from press attacks and calls Russian-backed broadcaster RT 'a threat'
  2. Bauer Media restructures UK leadership team in bid to simplify management structure Bauer Media restructures UK leadership team in bid to simplify management structure
  3. Sky Sports News executive editor Andy Cairns steps down after 30 years Sky Sports News executive editor Andy Cairns steps down after 30 years
  4. Judge orders Bloomberg to pay £25,000 in damages to businessman over report on criminal probe Judge orders Bloomberg to pay £25,000 in damages to businessman over report on criminal probe
  5. National newsbrand ABCs: Full figures for March 2019 National newsbrand ABCs: Full figures for March 2019

Latest Jobs

Guardian group meets target to break even at end of three-year financial turnaround plan