All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
February 13, 2020

Man charged with murder of journalist Lyra McKee named as Derry local

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

The man charged with murdering journalist Lyra McKee has been named as Derry local Paul McIntyre who will appear before magistrates today.

The 52-year-old (pictured), from the Ballymagowan Park area of Derry, was among four men arrested yesterday.

He is also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and professing to be a member of a proscribed organisation.

The New IRA said it carried out the killing of McKee, who was shot dead while observing rioting in the Creggan area of Derry in April last year.

The terror group claimed its members had been aiming at police.

A 27 and 20-year-old also arrested were released pending a report to prosecutors, while a 29-year-old was released without charge

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has said the “quest for evidence to bring the gunman to justice remains active and ongoing”. Detectives believe a number of individuals were involved with the shooting.

McKee was a gay rights activist and an advocate of a new and more tolerant Northern Ireland and part of the generation which reached adulthood during peace time, following the sectarian violence of the Troubles.

She wrote for publications including Private Eye and Buzzfeed.

Her funeral was attended by then-prime minister Theresa May, Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Irish President Michael D Higgins at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast.

Catholic priest Friar Martin Magill received a standing ovation when he asked why it took her death to unite politicians.

Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Reach rejects staff pay rise request after chief executive awarded nearly £1m in shares Reach rejects staff pay rise request after chief executive awarded nearly £1m in shares
  2. Reuters creates prototype automated video match report led by AI sports presenter Reuters creates prototype automated video match report led by AI sports presenter
  3. Jewish Chronicle and Jewish News agree to merge news operations to 'secure financial future' Jewish Chronicle and Jewish News agree to merge news operations to 'secure financial future'
  4. Man charged with murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Northern Ireland Man charged with murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Northern Ireland
  5. Man charged with murder of journalist Lyra McKee named as Derry local Man charged with murder of journalist Lyra McKee named as Derry local

Latest Jobs

Fifteen aspiring journalists 'from all walks of life' join new Sun trainee scheme