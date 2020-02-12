Man charged with murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Northern Ireland

A man has been charged with the murder of journalist Lyra McKeee.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said a 52-year-old man has been charged with murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and professing to be a member of a proscribed organisation.

He will appear at Londonderry Magistrates Court tomorrow.

McKee (pictured) was shot dead while observing rioting in the Creggan area of Derry on 19 April last year.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: “I have always said a number of individuals were involved with the gunman on the night Lyra was killed, and while today is significant for the investigation the quest for the evidence to bring the gunman to justice remains active and ongoing.”

The New IRA claimed responsibility for the murder, which sparked headlines and condemnation across the UK and Ireland.

Charges have been brought against the as yet unnamed man after he was arrested yesterday alongside three others under the Terrorism Act.

A 27 and 20-year-old were released pending a report to prosecutors, while a 29-year-old was released without charge.

