All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
February 12, 2020

Man charged with murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Northern Ireland

By Charlotte Tobitt Twitter

A man has been charged with the murder of journalist Lyra McKeee.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said a 52-year-old man has been charged with murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and professing to be a member of a proscribed organisation.

He will appear at Londonderry Magistrates Court tomorrow.

McKee (pictured) was shot dead while observing rioting in the Creggan area of Derry on 19 April last year.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: “I have always said a number of individuals were involved with the gunman on the night Lyra was killed, and while today is significant for the investigation the quest for the evidence to bring the gunman to justice remains active and ongoing.”

The New IRA claimed responsibility for the murder, which sparked headlines and condemnation across the UK and Ireland.

Charges have been brought against the as yet unnamed man after he was arrested yesterday alongside three others under the Terrorism Act.

A 27 and 20-year-old were released pending a report to prosecutors, while a 29-year-old was released without charge.

Picture: Excalibur Press

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Reach rejects staff pay rise request after chief executive awarded nearly £1m in shares Reach rejects staff pay rise request after chief executive awarded nearly £1m in shares
  2. Reuters creates prototype automated video match report led by AI sports presenter Reuters creates prototype automated video match report led by AI sports presenter
  3. Jewish Chronicle and Jewish News agree to merge news operations to 'secure financial future' Jewish Chronicle and Jewish News agree to merge news operations to 'secure financial future'
  4. Man charged with murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Northern Ireland Man charged with murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Northern Ireland
  5. Man charged with murder of journalist Lyra McKee named as Derry local Man charged with murder of journalist Lyra McKee named as Derry local

Latest Jobs

Man charged with murder of journalist Lyra McKee named as Derry local