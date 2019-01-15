Mail Online editor-in-chief Noah Kotch leaves after six months in top job

Mail Online editor-in-chief Noah Kotch, a US journalist who worked for Fox News, has left the news website after just six months in the top job.

New York-based Kotch took up the role in July, saying at the time that he was “thrilled to join as brilliant an operation as the dailymail.com”.

But a Mail Online spokesperson confirmed today that he has “left the company to pursue other opportunities”.

US gossip website Page Six reported that Kotch left last Friday and quoted a source saying “he wasn’t gelling with the other editors”.

Kotch joined the Mail from his role as digital editor of Fox News and has previously worked as a senior producer at NBC’s Today show and chief content officer of media tech website Vocativ.

He was previously the founding publisher of short-lived libertarian news website Heat Street, which folded in August 2017 after just over a year in publication. It was launched by former MP Louise Mensch for News Corp, with a focus on the US.

Kotch replaced Martin Clarke, who founded Mail Online in 2007, when Clarke became publisher of the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday and Metro newspapers in June last year.

Clarke said he looked forward to Kotch “building on the incredible success so far” of Mail Online and “growing our editorial operation, particularly in the US and beyond”.

In the UK, Mail Online had 12.6m daily unique browsers in June last year, falling slightly to 11.8m in November, according to ABC figures.

The website has newsrooms in London, New York, Los Angeles and Sydney.