All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
January 15, 2019

Mail Online editor-in-chief Noah Kotch leaves after six months in top job

By Charlotte Tobitt Twitter

Mail Online editor-in-chief Noah Kotch, a US journalist who worked for Fox News, has left the news website after just six months in the top job.

New York-based Kotch took up the role in July, saying at the time that he was “thrilled to join as brilliant an operation as the dailymail.com”.

But a Mail Online spokesperson confirmed today that he has “left the company to pursue other opportunities”.

US gossip website Page Six reported that Kotch left last Friday and quoted a source saying “he wasn’t gelling with the other editors”.

Kotch joined the Mail from his role as digital editor of Fox News and has previously worked as a senior producer at NBC’s Today show and chief content officer of media tech website Vocativ.

He was previously the founding publisher of short-lived libertarian news website Heat Street, which folded in August 2017 after just over a year in publication. It was launched by former MP Louise Mensch for News Corp, with a focus on the US.

Kotch replaced Martin Clarke, who founded Mail Online in 2007, when Clarke became publisher of the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday and Metro newspapers in June last year.

Clarke said he looked forward to Kotch “building on the incredible success so far” of Mail Online and “growing our editorial operation, particularly in the US and beyond”.

In the UK, Mail Online had 12.6m daily unique browsers in June last year, falling slightly to 11.8m in November, according to ABC figures.

The website has newsrooms in London, New York, Los Angeles and Sydney.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Mail Online editor-in-chief Noah Kotch leaves after six months in top job Mail Online editor-in-chief Noah Kotch leaves after six months in top job
  2. Council worker loses in bid to sue Sun and Daily Mail for defamation over 'sexual' messages story Council worker loses in bid to sue Sun and Daily Mail for defamation over 'sexual' messages story
  3. Press regulator to issue new guidance on stories about Islam or Muslims that ‘will not impinge right to criticise or challenge’ Press regulator to issue new guidance on stories about Islam or Muslims that ‘will not impinge right to criticise or challenge’
  4. Fears for Newsquest titles in UK as group's US owner faces takeover bid from 'corporate raiders' Fears for Newsquest titles in UK as group's US owner faces takeover bid from 'corporate raiders'
  5. The 42 BBC journalists paid more than £150,000 a year The 42 BBC journalists paid more than £150,000 a year

Latest Jobs

Pro-Brexit newspapers split over May's EU withdrawal deal ahead of tonight's vote