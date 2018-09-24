Mail on Sunday travel editor Frank Barrett leaves paper after 24 years amid editorial shake-up under Ted Verity

Mail on Sunday travel editor Frank Barrett has left the newspaper after almost 25 years as new editor Ted Verity continues his editorial shake-up.

Barrett’s last day with the title, where he has been travel editor since 1994, was on Thursday.

Before that he was travel editor at the Independent from its inception in 1986.

Under Barrett the Mail on Sunday has been nominated at next month’s Travel Media Awards for National Tabloid Newspaper Section of the Year.

Barrett left the newspaper as Verity seeks to make his mark on its pages.

The first issue under Verity’s editorship was published on 9 September.

Verity said: “Frank is one of the big voices of the travel scene. He has been a brilliant contributor to The Mail on Sunday over the past nearly 25 years.

“We wish him well wherever his travels take him next.”

Barrett told Press Gazette he plans to do more writing and develop a “radical new travel concept for Twitter”, which he hopes to launch later this year.

He began his career on Travel Trade Gazette in 1976, leaving in 1980 to become editor of Business Traveller magazine.

He subsequently freelanced for the Sunday Times Magazine, the Times, the Daily Telegraph, Newsweek and Conde Nast Traveler, and appeared regularly on BBC Radio 4’s consumer travel programme Breakaway and on BBC One’s travel review show Holiday.

At the end of August Verity dropped Mail on Sunday columnist Rachel Johnson, who said she “completely understands he wants to put his own mark on the paper”.

She had written for the newspaper for six years, starting at the same time as former Mail on Sunday editor Geordie Greig.

Verity has replaced Greig, who took the helm at the Daily Mail this month.

Former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre stepped down from editing the daily title after 26 years to become editor-in-chief of publisher Associated Newspapers.

Picture: Frank Barrett