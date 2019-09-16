Mail on Sunday puts Black Dog 'in his kennel' for political gossip column by Harry Cole

The Mail on Sunday has axed its long-running Black Dog column and replaced it with regular Westminster gossip from deputy political editor Harry Cole.

Cole spent six years at the Guido Fawkes blog site before joining the Sun as Westminster correspondent in 2015 and then moving to the Mail on Sunday under editor Ted Verity late last year.

His new namesake column first appeared in Sunday’s paper.

A Mail on Sunday spokesperson said: “Harry Cole has made a huge impact since joining the MoS.

“He’s a brilliant story-getter and hears all the Westminster gossip. We expect his column to become an unmissable treat every Sunday.

“Black Dog has been a faithful hound but he’s resting in his kennel for the time being. “