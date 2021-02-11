UK magazine circulation figures fell by an average of 6% year-on-year in 2020, according to the latest ABC figures.

Newsstand sales of many magazines were hit by the Covid-19 lockdowns closing non-essential retail and restricting travel, but subscriptions for some brands soared.

The 6% average decline was worked out using every magazine title whose latest circulation was published in ABC’s biannual report on Thursday.

For some titles it uses full-year figures while others are July to December only. The figures include digital editions where applicable and some include non-UK circulations where specified.

Among the hardest-hit were ES Magazine, the Evening Standard’s free weekly lifestyle title which paused publication for six months and returned in September. It returned with a weekly distribution of under 200,000 compared to 357,606 in the second half of 2019.

Slimming World Magazine saw its circulation fall by 36% between July and December while Bauer’s Heat and Closer saw decline of 35% and 32% respectively. Bauer pointed to 40% year-on-year subscription growth at Closer and digital growth of 42%, adding that Heat had digital growth of 86%.

Chris Duncan, Bauer Media UK’s chief executive of UK publishing, noted that these ABC results “cover a period of extraordinary disruption” for both readers and retailers.

Meanwhile in the second half of the year The Week Junior, published by Dennis, grew by 37% – potentially down to need for home schooling during lockdown.

The home and food genres performed well in general, with Garden Answers growing by 35%, BBC Gardeners’ World by 31%, Landscape by 28%, food magazine Olive by a quarter, and Garden News by 18%.

In current affairs, The Big Issue and The Spectator grew by 13% and 11% respectively – the former despite having to change business model when its vendors were stopped from selling it on the streets.

More analysis of the 2020 magazine ABCs to follow on pressgazette.co.uk.

UK magazine circulation 2020: News & current affairs

Publication Publisher UK and ROI total ABC total Year-on-year % change Free copies Months in audit period Private Eye Pressdram Ltd 224,937 -1% 6 The Economist* The Economist Newspaper Ltd 126,535 -20% 6 The Week* Dennis Publishing Limited 126,055 -7% 3,676 6 The Week Junior Dennis Publishing Limited 94,687 37% 6,814 6 The Spectator Spectator (1828) Ltd 79,723 11% 2,579 12 BBC History Magazine Immediate Media Company 58,138 -7% 12 New Scientist New Scientist Limited 51,559 -21% 246 12 The Oldie Oldie Publications Ltd 44,208 0% 1 6 Time Magazine Time Magazine UK Ltd 31,934 -40% 6,367 12 MoneyWeek Dennis Publishing Limited 31,573 -11% 1,401 6 New Statesman New Statesman Ltd 30,333 -7% 5,055 12 Prospect Prospect Publishing Ltd 27,375 -30% 1,556 12 The Critic Locomotive 6960 Ltd 19,422 10,704 2 BBC Sky at Night Immediate Media Company 17,011 9% 12 What Franchise Aceville Publications Ltd 13,346 6% 13,307 12

* The Economist and The Week digital publications are counted separately: The Economist is 150,421 in the UK and The Week is 29,827.

[Read more: New Statesman celebrates 40-year paid-for sales record]

UK magazine circulation: Entertainment/tech/men’s lifestyle

Publication Publisher UK and ROI total ABC total Year-on-year % change Free copies Months in audit period Time Out Time Out Magazine Ltd 310,736 1% 310,254 6 GQ Conde Nast Publications Ltd 89,189 0% 30,821 12 Men’s Health Hearst UK 88,023 -20% 6,573 12 Empire Bauer Media 61,422 -13% 1,275 12 The Big Issue Big Issue Ltd 47,973 13% 12 Viz Comic Dennis Publishing Limited 40,244 -5% 18 12 Wired Conde Nast Publications Ltd 37,191 2% 11,920 12 Mojo Bauer Media 32,224 3% 927 12 BBC Science Focus Immediate Media Company 30,430 -16% 12 Classic Rock Future Publishing Ltd 23,421 -8% 12 Total Film Future Publishing Ltd 20,148 -21% 12 What Hi-Fi Sound & Vision Future Publishing Ltd 19,033 -6% 1,127 12 T3 Future Publishing Ltd 18,386 -21% 12 BBC Music Magazine Immediate Media Company 12,724 -8% 12 Doctor Who Magazine Panini UK 12,624 -6% 136 12 Fortean Times Dennis Publishing Limited 11,158 -1% 47 12 The Big Issue South West The Big Issue South West Ltd 9,970 -15% 12 Big Issue North The Big Life Company Ltd 9,770 -11% 12 Sight and Sound British Film Institute 9,542 -7% 630 12 Gramophone MA Music Leisure & Travel Ltd 9,404 -6% 107 12 The Big Issue in Scotland The Big Issue in Scotland Ltd 6,250 -20% 12 Big Issue Cymru The Big Issue Cymru Ltd 3,667 -26% 12

UK magazine circulation: TV listings

Publication Publisher UK and ROI total ABC total Year-on-year % change Free copies Months in audit period TV Choice Bauer Media 1,041,826 -5% 6 What’s on TV Future Publishing Ltd 689,427 -10% 12 Radio Times Immediate Media Company 496,965 -6% 6 TV Times Future Publishing Ltd 126,437 -10% 12 Total TV Guide Bauer Media 84,019 -5% 6 TV & Satellite Week Future Publishing Ltd 77,545 -9% 12 Inside Soap Hearst UK 69,704 -13% 12

Women’s interest/lifestyle

Publication Publisher UK and ROI total ABC total Year-on-year % change Free copies Months in audit period Tesco Magazine Cedar Communications Limited 1,913,746 -1% 1,913,746 6 ASDA Magazine Hearst UK 1,825,000 2% 1,825,000 12 Waitrose & Partners Food John Brown 665,877 -2% 665,877 6 Good Housekeeping Hearst UK 410,241 -2% 1,178 12 Stylist The Stylist Group Ltd 404,614 0% 401,569 6 Take a Break Bauer Media 365,869 -11% 6 Slimming World Magazine Miles-Bramwell Executive Services Ltd 315,026 -36% 26,445 6 Woman & Home Future Publishing Ltd 209,017 -17% 3,492 12 Prima Hearst UK 207,766 -3% 12 WI life Wi Enterprises Ltd 200,430 -4% 12 Woman’s Weekly Future Publishing Ltd 189,263 -9% 12 BBC Good Food Immediate Media Company 186,036 8% 6 ES Magazine Evening Standard Limited 183554 -0.49 183554 6 Yours Bauer Media 177,121 -19% 135 6 Take a Break Monthly Bauer Media 169,918 -1% 6 Country Living Hearst UK 169,114 2% 1,101 12 Cosmopolitan Hearst UK 167,654 -14% 49,657 12 Vogue Conde Nast Publications Ltd 164,231 1% 37,988 12 That’s Life Bauer Media 155,859 -9% 6 Chat Future Publishing Ltd 147,162 -12% 12 Bella Bauer Media 140,171 -4% 1,975 6 The People’s Friend DC Thomson Media 135,627 -4% 379 12 HELLO! Hello! Ltd 131,458 -21% 1,691 12 Red Hearst UK 127,043 -18% 6,367 12 Ideal Home Future Publishing Ltd 109,484 -5% 5,000 12 Sainsbury’s Magazine Seven C3 106,876 -16% 11,064 12 Closer Bauer Media 103,781 -32% 4,616 6 Woman Future Publishing Ltd 102,431 -11% 12 Harrods Magazine Harrods Ltd 98,326 -7% 105,497 12 Elle (U.K.) Hearst UK 96,355 -16% 51,523 12 New! Reach Magazines Publishing plc 96,106 -28% 4,946 12 Woman’s Own Future Publishing Ltd 94,581 -12% 12 House & Garden Conde Nast Publications Ltd 93,845 1% 25,435 12 Women’s Health Hearst UK 88,840 -28% 5,758 12 Harper’s Bazaar Hearst UK 84,361 -17% 46,208 12 House Beautiful Hearst UK 84,342 -4% 1,076 12 Your Home Immediate Media Company 83,374 -7% 962 12 Real People Hearst UK 83,360 -14% 12 OK! Magazine Reach Magazines Publishing plc 83,222 -26% 12 Best Hearst UK 83,143 -17% 12 Grazia Bauer Media 79,670 -19% 11,061 6 My Weekly DC Thomson Media 72,533 -6% 1,431 12 Heat Bauer Media 70,504 -35% 5,332 6 Love It! ACH Publishing 69,320 -10% 6 Tatler Conde Nast Publications Ltd 68,347 -3% 36,096 12 Style at Home Future Publishing Ltd 64,418 13% 12 Pick Me Up Future Publishing Ltd 62,325 -16% 12 Homes & Gardens Future Publishing Ltd 59,819 -18% 11,465 12 Platinum DC Thomson Media 58,690 15,940 12 25 Beautiful Homes Future Publishing Ltd 52,913 3% 12 Country Homes and Interiors Future Publishing Ltd 52,123 -3% 12 HELLO! Fashion Hello! Ltd 51,240 -25% 369 12 delicious Eye to Eye Media Ltd 51,197 -6% 6 Vanity Fair Conde Nast Publications Ltd 47,798 -4% 24,564 12 Living etc Future Publishing Ltd 44,694 -3% 12 HomeStyle Immediate Media Company 44,443 -12% 1,154 12 Elle Decoration Hearst UK 41,311 -13% 1,010 12 World Of Interiors Conde Nast Publications Ltd 36,055 -1% 10,030 12 Olive Immediate Media Company 33,360 24% 215 6 BBC Easy Cook Immediate Media Company 25,064 -2% 6 Period Living Future Publishing Ltd 24,774 2% 12 The English Home – UK Edition The Chelsea Magazine Company Ltd 24,711 -6% 1,868 12 Homes & Antiques Immediate Media Company 23,879 -7% 12 BBC Home Cooking Series Immediate Media Company 22,233 -10% 6 Real Homes Future Publishing Ltd 22,018 3% 12 The Lady The Lady 20,893 -7% 1,662 12 Homes & Interiors Scotland Peebles Media Group Ltd 9,554 -22% 602 12 Ireland’s Homes Interiors and Living Magazine Ireland’s Homes Interiors and Living Magazine 7,638 28% 42 12 All Ireland Kitchen Guide Ireland’s Homes Interiors and Living Magazine 2,770 41% 12

Leisure interests inc home, sport & motoring

Publication Publisher UK and ROI total ABC total Year-on-year % change Free copies Months in audit period The National Trust Magazine National Trust 2,676,535 2% 12 Nature’s Home RSPB 585,638 -3% 12 English Heritage Members Magazine Immediate Media Company 445,521 0% 12 Waitrose & Partners Health John Brown 444,150 0% 444,150 12 The Garden RHS Media 440,565 0% 12 My VIP (Pets at Home Magazine) John Brown 357,844 -26% 357,844 12 Caravan and Motorhome Club Magazine Caravan and Motorhome Club 347,570 0% 12 Camping and Caravanning Camping & Caravanning Club Ltd 298,367 -1% 12 BBC Gardeners’ World Immediate Media Company 216,663 31% 6 Saga Magazine Saga Publishing Ltd 212,689 -6% 4,925 6 Boundless Motoring & Leisure Services Ltd 178,365 -8% 12 Shooting and Conservation The British Association for Shooting and Conservation 133,235 -1% 12 British Horse Redactive Publishing Limited 96,050 4% 12 Waterlife Think Publishing 85,260 -6% 12 Conde Nast Traveller Conde Nast Publications Ltd 70,182 4% 32,839 12 Garden Answers Bauer Media 58,142 35% 112 6 Runner’s World Hearst UK 52,471 -10% 127 12 BBC Top Gear Magazine BBC Worldwide 49,375 -31% 2,308 12 National Geographic Traveller APL Media 45,997 -2% 14,273 12 Motor Cycle News Bauer Media 43,230 -10% 218 12 London Review of Books LRB Limited 41,873 11% 4,154 12 Garden News Bauer Media 39,587 18% 107 6 Car Bauer Media 38,196 11% 312 12 BBC Countryfile Magazine Immediate Media Company 37,602 -5% 12 Country Walking Bauer Media 36,950 12% 148 12 Landscape Bauer Media 35,881 28% 44 12 Country Life Future Publishing Ltd 35,273 -2% 2,018 12 Countryside The National Farmers Union 34,254 -3% 9,006 12 Auto Express Dennis Publishing Limited 33,478 -7% 176 12 Today’s Golfer Bauer Media 33,346 -10% 235 12 What Car? Haymarket Consumer Media 33,207 -15% 57 12 Classic & Sports Car Haymarket Consumer Media 31,090 -10% 551 12 Steam Railway Bauer Media 30,291 -4% 119 12 Practical Classics and Car Restorer Bauer Media 29,749 -12% 216 12 Match of the Day Immediate Media Company 28,440 -12% 12 Bike Bauer Media 27,655 -3% 241 12 Land & Business Redactive Publishing Limited 27,296 -6% 12 Gardens Illustrated Immediate Media Company 26,568 2% 12 Modern Gardens Bauer Media 24,158 -9% 63 12 BBC Wildlife Immediate Media Company 23,830 -12% 12 The English Garden – UK Edition The Chelsea Magazine Company Ltd 23,798 -3% 1,379 12 Ride Bauer Media 23,741 -12% 135 12 Cycling Plus Immediate Media Company 23,438 -5% 12 Evo Dennis Publishing Limited 22,863 -15% 829 12 Hornby Magazine Key Publishing Ltd 22,838 -3% 12 Horse & Hound Future Publishing Ltd 22,666 -14% 12 Classic Bike Bauer Media 22,398 -12% 155 12 Four Four Two Future Publishing Ltd 22,128 -26% 12 Classic Car Weekly Bauer Media 20,052 -6% 265 12 The Field Future Publishing Ltd 19,906 -10% 12 Classic Cars Bauer Media 19,758 -17% 315 12 Model Rail Bauer Media 19,619 -4% 123 12 Scots Magazine DC Thomson Media 19,592 -3% 1,299 12 Autocar Haymarket Consumer Media 19,531 -16% 330 12 Mountain Biking UK Immediate Media Company 18,765 1% 12 Angling Times Bauer Media 18,424 -5% 104 12 Octane Dennis Publishing Limited 17,950 -12% 1,718 12 Trout & Salmon Bauer Media 17,872 9% 156 12 Improve Your Coarse Fishing Bauer Media 17,807 -1% 97 12 Rail Bauer Media 17,493 -8% 263 12 Trail Bauer Media 17,178 -9% 103 12 Land Rover Owner International Bauer Media 16,955 -15% 248 12 Dalesman Country Publications Ltd 16,936 -7% 88 12 Cyclist Dennis Publishing Limited 16,779 -1% 106 12 Bird Watching Bauer Media 16,359 9% 200 12 Homebuilding & Renovating Future Publishing Ltd 15,626 -10% 12 Motor Sport Motor Sport Magazine Ltd 15,487 -22% 661 12 Practical Sportsbikes Bauer Media 14,087 -17% 118 12 Airliner World Key Publishing Ltd 13,683 -14% 12 Scottish Field Wyvex Media Ltd 13,485 -12% 182 12 Practical Boat Owner Future Publishing Ltd 12,201 12 Build It Castle Media Ltd 11,381 -8% 3,504 12 Airfix Model World Key Publishing Ltd 10,268 10% 12 Yachting Monthly Future Publishing Ltd 10,060 -15% 12 RPS Journal The Royal Photographic Society 9,226 -3% 12 SelfBuild & Design Waterways World Ltd 9,206 -12% 1,282 12 Motor Boat & Yachting Future Publishing Ltd 6,301 -15% 12 Yachting World Future Publishing Ltd 4,541 -12% 12 The English Garden – North America Edition The Chelsea Magazine Company Ltd 12

Children’s magazines

Publication Publisher UK and ROI total ABC total Year-on-year % change Free copies Months in audit period Peppa Pig Bag-o-Fun Redan Publishing Ltd 62,743 -5% 6 Frozen Immediate Media Company 57,939 0% 6 First News First News (UK) Ltd 57,633 -7% 4,759 12 LEGO Special Series Immediate Media Company 50,314 22% 6 CBeebies Special Immediate Media Company 49,681 3% 6 LEGO NINJAGO Immediate Media Company 49,564 -11% 6 Fun to Learn – Peppa Pig Redan Publishing Ltd 47,284 10% 6 CBeebies Magazine Immediate Media Company 46,792 -2% 6 The Beano DC Thomson Media 43,971 9% 494 12 Pokemon Immediate Media Company 43,438 3% 6 Fun to Learn – Friends Redan Publishing Ltd 40,929 5% 6 Top of the Pops Immediate Media Company 40,856 -3% 6 LEGO Star Wars Immediate Media Company 40,773 6 CBeebies Art Immediate Media Company 38,309 -2% 6 PJ Masks Immediate Media Company 38,132 24% 6 Girl Talk Immediate Media Company 37,986 5% 6 LEGO CiTY Immediate Media Company 34,256 -8% 6 Andy’s Amazing Adventures Immediate Media Company 34,191 -5% 6 LEGO Super Hero Legends Immediate Media Company 33,946 6 Hatchimals Immediate Media Company 32,800 8% 6 Sparkle World Redan Publishing Ltd 29,605 9% 6 Mega Immediate Media Company 29,590 3% 6 Frozen Funtime Immediate Media Company 29,116 -7% 6 Fun to Learn – Favourites Redan Publishing Ltd 27,972 3% 6 Disney Princess Create & Collect Immediate Media Company 23,122 6 Baby Shark Immediate Media Company 22,393 6 Disney Stars Immediate Media Company 22,143 -32% 6 Girl Talk Art Immediate Media Company 21,011 -5% 6 Ultimate Immediate Media Company 20,210 6 LEGO Disney Princess Immediate Media Company 18,190 6 Activity Series Immediate Media Company 18,104 8% 6 Hey Duggee Immediate Media Company 13,231 7% 6 Mr Tumble Something Special Immediate Media Company 9,828 -37% 6