Lyra McKee honoured at Regional Press Awards as Liverpool Echo takes top digital prize

Murdered journalist Lyra McKee was posthumously honoured at the Regional Press Awards in London on Friday.

McKee’s sister Nicola Corner (pictured) and mother Joan McKee attended the awards lunch to accept the Journalists’ Charity Award on her behalf.

The award recognises a journalist or organisation that has made a significant contribution to the industry.

McKee was shot dead while reporting on rioting in the Creggan area of Derry last month aged 29.

She worked as a freelance journalist with publications including the Belfast Telegraph, Buzzfeed News and The Atlantic.

She was known for her writing about the Troubles, with a book due to be publisher by Faber next year, and was also an advocate for the LGBT community in Northern Ireland.

She previously featured in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list and been named Sky News Young Journalist of the Year.

James Brindle, chief executive of the Journalists’ Charity who presented the award, said: “What we learned about Lyra in the hours and days that followed her death showed all too clearly that we’d lost a journalist with very special qualities.

“Lyra’s courage in bearing witness to violence on the streets of Derry is the type of commitment that journalists admire and hope to possess themselves.

“In addition, she championed the under-represented, gave a voice to those who weren’t being heard and held those in power to account. She reached out across the journalistic community to offer her support to people she didn’t even know – hanging lives with a hand of friendship.”

Accepting the award, Corner said McKee’s family were “thankful that Lyra’s qualities as a person and as a committed journalist have been recognised with this special award”.

Society of Editors executive director Ian Murray said honouring McKee with the award “recognised her achievements during her short career, but also highlighted the risks that journalists even at local level take in bringing news to their communities”.

Murray added: “The awards this year were never more needed to recognise the vital and on-going role of the regional and local press.

“They coincide with the launch of the Journalism Matters campaign, launched by the News Media Association, and underscore the message there that communities would be immeasurably poorer but for the work carried out by their local newspapers and associated websites.

“From covering local democracy to ensuring open justice the length and breadth of the United Kingdom, the local media is alive and playing a vital role, and these awards prove what good shape the industry is in.”

Elsewhere at the awards, Manchester Evening News was named website of the year for combining “elegant headlines and compelling storytelling with smart use of audience engagement”.

Fellow Reach-owned title Liverpool Echo took home the overall digital journalism prize, with judges calling it an “excellent example of quality journalism thriving online”.

More focus was put on digital journalism at the awards this year to “better reflect the new skills and platforms used by the regional media”.

The Belfast Telegraph and Herald on Sunday were named as daily/Sunday papers of the year, while paid-for weekly papers of the year were the Newbury Weekly News and Henley Standard.

A new award launched by the News Media Association in memory of former Croydon Advertiser news editor Cathryn Nicoll to recognise top interviewing and feature writing skills in young journalists was given to Sheffield Star local democracy reporter Molly Williams.

Full list of 2018 winners:

JOURNALISTS’ CHARITY AWARD

Winner: Lyra McKee

YOUNG JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR

Winner: Aamir Mohammed, Wales Online

Highly commended: Estel Farell-Roig, Wales Online & Katie Timms, Plymouth Live

BUSINESS AND FINANCE JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR

Winner: Alistair Houghton, Liverpool Echo

Highly commended: Graham Huband, The Courier

SPECIALIST WRITER/ IMPACT JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR

Winner: Marion Scott, Sunday Post

Highly commended: Jennifer Williams, Manchester Evening News

SUPPLEMENT OF THE YEAR

Winner: Chalktalk, Evening Telegraph

Highly commended: Weekend, Western Mail

COLUMNIST OF THE YEAR DAILY PAPERS

Winner: Carolyn Hitt, Western Mail

Highly commended: Catriona Stewart, The Herald

COLUMNIST OF THE YEAR WEEKLY PAPERS

Winner: Mike Lockley, Sunday Mercury

Highly commended: Mandy Rhodes, Sunday Post

SPORTS JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR DAILY PAPERS

Winner: Paul Abbandonato, Wales Online

Highly commended: Neil Loughran, The Irish News

SPORTS JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR WEEKLY PAPERS

Winner: Jon Colman, The Cumberland News

Highly commended: Chris Harby, Melton Times & Paul Ferguson, Sunday Life

SOCIAL MEDIA JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR

Winner: Mal McCann, The Irish News

Highly commended: Joshua Knapman, Wales Online

DATA JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR

Winner: Martin Williams, The Herald

Highly commended: Claire Miller, Reach Data Unit

DIGITAL LIVE NEWS REPORTER OF THE YEAR

Winner: Kristian Johnson, Leeds Live

Highly commended: Cathy Owen, Media Wales

DIGITAL LIVE SPORTS REPORTER OF THE YEAR

Winner: Michael Bailey, The Pink Un

Highly commended: Gareth Hanna, Belfast Telegraph Digital

REPORTING COMMUNITIES AWARD

Winner: Birmingham Live

Highly commended: Hull Live, Hull Daily Mail & Will Hayward, Wales Online

WEEKLY PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR

Winner: Keith Heppell, Cambridge Independent

Highly commended: Mark Williamson, Stratford-upon-Avon Herald

DAILY/SUNDAY PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR

Winner: Simon Hulme, The Yorkshire Post

Highly commended: Mal McCann, The Irish News

FEATURE WRITER /LONG FORM JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR

Winner: Jennifer Williams, Manchester Evening News

Highly commended: Laura Davis, Liverpool Echo

WEEKLY REPORTER OF THE YEAR – sponsored by UK Power Networks

Winner: Charles Thomson, Yellow Advertiser

Highly commended: Jon Macpherson, Accrington Observer and Rossendale Free Press

DAILY/SUNDAY REPORTER OF THE YEAR

Winner: Martyn McLaughlin, The Scotsman and Scotland on Sunday

Highly commended: Phil Coleman, News and Star

DESIGNER OF THE YEAR: NEWSPAPER

Winner: Kelly Leung, The Journal

Highly commended: Gus Proctor, The Courier and Advertiser & Ian Bond, Hull Daily Mail

DESIGNER OF THE YEAR: MAGAZINE

Winner: Gus Proctor, The Courier and Advertiser

Highly commended: Lindsay Molloy, Essex Living

MAGAZINE OF THE YEAR

Winner: Cumbria Life magazine

Highly commended: Altrincham Today

FRONT PAGE OF THE YEAR DAILY PAPER

Winner: Armistice 100, The Yorkshire Post

Highly commended: The Anniversary of the Manchester Bomb, Manchester Evening News

FRONT PAGE OF THE YEAR WEEKLY PAPER

Winner: Here’s one chimney Santa didn’t climb down, Cambridge Independent

Highly commended: River of Tears, Carmarthen Journal

SCOOP OF THE YEAR

Winner: Bogus doctor’s life of lies, News & Star

Highly commended: Hidden Homeless, Manchester Evening News

WEBSITE OF THE YEAR

Winner: Manchester Evening News

Highly commended: The Yorkshire Post

CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR DAILY PAPER

Winner: One North, The Yorkshire Post

Highly commended: BrumFeeds, Birmingham Live

CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR WEEKLY PAPER

Winner: Newry Clean-Up, Newry Reporter

Highly commended: We Need It Now, Devon Live

MAKING A DIFFERENCE AWARD

Winner: Yellow Advertiser, Shoebury Sex Ring Exposed

SOCIAL MEDIA TEAM OF THE YEAR

Winner: Wales Online

Highly commended: Chronicle Live

DIGITAL INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR

Winner: Geraint the Robot Reporter, Wales Online

Highly commended: Instagram Initiative, Manchester Evening News

THE OVERALL DIGITAL AWARD

Winner: Liverpool Echo

Highly commended: Reach Data Unit

INNOVATION AND INITIATIVE AWARD

Winner: Norfolk Day, Eastern Daily Press

Highly commended: Oxford United 125 Years, Oxford Mail

THE CATHRYN NICOLL INTERVIEWER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Winner: Molly Williams, Sheffield Star

FREE WEEKLY NEWSPAPER OF THE YEAR

Winner: Slough & Windsor Express

Highly commended: Islington Tribune & The Jewish News

PAID FOR WEEKLY NEWSPAPER (BELOW 10,000)

Winner: Henley Standard

Highly commended: Hexham Courant & Impartial Reporter

PAID FOR WEEKLY NEWSPAPER (ABOVE 10,000)

Winner: Newbury Weekly News

Highly commended: Bucks Free Press

DAILY/SUNDAY NEWSPAPER (BELOW 15,000)

Winner: Herald on Sunday

Highly commended: Jersey Evening Post & Birmingham Mail

DAILY/SUNDAY NEWSPAPER (ABOVE 15,000)

Winner: Belfast Telegraph

Highly commended: Eastern Daily Press

Picture: Society of Editors