All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
October 30, 2018

Speaker warns peers to avoid 'conflict' with courts after naming of Sir Philip Green as tycoon behind Telegraph gag

By PA Media Lawyer Twitter
Lord Hain

Peers should be careful not to put themselves in “conflict” with the courts, the Lord Speaker has warned after Lord Hain named Sir Philip Green as the tycoon at the centre of fresh #MeToo claims in the Daily Telegraph.

Parliamentarians should be “keen to respect the proper business of the courts” just as it would be expected for the authority of Parliament, Lord Fowler said.

His intervention came yesterday after Labour former cabinet minister Lord Hain used parliamentary privilege to identify the Topshop boss as the person behind an injunction which bans the Telegraph from publishing allegations of sexual harassment and racial abuse.

Sir Philip has “categorically and wholly” denied the allegations and said he would complain to the Lords authorities that the peer failed to disclose when he spoke out that he was a paid adviser to the Telegraph’s lawyers.

Lord Hain (pictured) has stood by his decision and dismissed Sir Philip’s claim as a “malevolent diversion”.

The veteran politician has been criticised by some lawyers and legal experts for what they say was an abuse of parliamentary privilege, although he has been backed by many MPs.

Amid the controversy, Lord Fowler, in an unusual move, issued a written statement on parliamentary privilege.

He said: “A robust and healthy democracy such as ours rests upon a number of common and shared features.

“Two of the most important are the freedom for members of the legislature to speak freely, without repercussion and respect by the legislature for the independence of the courts and the rule of law.

“As we know, this is not the case everywhere in the world. The relationship between these two should not be one of conflict but one of mutual respect.

“As parliamentarians we should be keen to respect the proper business of the courts, just as we expect the courts to respect the authority of Parliament.

“In particular, we should be careful that in exercising our undoubted right to free speech in Parliament we do not set ourselves in conflict with the courts or seek to supplant them.”

Picture: BBC Parliament

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. 2018 British Journalism Awards shortlist revealed: 'This is what Dame Cairncross needs to protect' 2018 British Journalism Awards shortlist revealed: 'This is what Dame Cairncross needs to protect'
  2. Ofcom to review depth of analysis and impartiality of BBC news and current affairs output Ofcom to review depth of analysis and impartiality of BBC news and current affairs output
  3. Computer manufacturer Raspberry Pi launches new video game magazine with 10,000 free copies Computer manufacturer Raspberry Pi launches new video game magazine with 10,000 free copies
  4. Daphne Caruana Galizia to be honoured posthumously at freelance journalism awards for her 'extraordinary dedication and courage' Daphne Caruana Galizia to be honoured posthumously at freelance journalism awards for her 'extraordinary dedication and courage'
  5. New York Times boss Mark Thompson: 'When it comes to news, Facebook still doesn’t get it' New York Times boss Mark Thompson: 'When it comes to news, Facebook still doesn’t get it'

Latest Jobs