London Press Club upcoming events: Story behind royal exclusives, Fleet Street long-lunch celebration and carols at St Bride's Church

The London Press Club will mark royal exclusives and the long lunches of Fleet Street’s yesteryear at events in the run up to Christmas.

Evening Standard royal editor Robert Jobson and former bodyguard to Princess Diana Ken Wharfe will discuss the inside stories of royal family exclusives on Tuesday 27 November.

Prince Charles (pictured) biographer and BBC News presenter Samantha Simmonds will chair the Q&A, which takes place at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Marylebone, London.

Tickets for the Q&A will cost £10 for general admission and £5 for LPC members.

On Tuesday 13 November, the club will host a networking drinks reception at the Ye Olde Cheshire Cheese pub on Fleet Street. The event is open to retired, current and student journalists.

Journalist and filmmaker Paul Thomas will appear as a “special guest”.

Another event at the pub, commemorating the “long lunches” of Fleet Street’s past will be held on 7 December. The five-hour event begins at midday and costs £10 a head, including food and drink.

On 10 December, the annual carols service for the communications industry will be held at St Bride’s Church on Fleet Street.

Beginning at 6:30pm, the carol service will feature Media Society president Peter York as a guest speaker. Carols will be sung by the St Bride’s choir. Entry to the event is free, but seats are limited.

Contact info@londonpressclub.co.uk for more details or to book tickets.

Picture: Frank Augstein/Pool via Reuters