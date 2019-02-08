London Press Club to host debate on future of quality journalism on Monday (tickets still available)

The London Press Club will host a debate on Monday asking: “Can quality journalism survive in a world of fake news and social media?”, with the Cairncross Review expected to deliver its findings this month.

The panel includes ex-Huffpost UK editor-in-chief Polly Curtis, Reuters global head of multimedia Jane Barrett, Evening Standard home affairs editor Martin Bentham and Index on Censorship’s Jodie Ginsberg.

They will be asked how traditional journalism can tackle the risks of fake news dominating social media and whether quality journalism can survive.

Chairing the debate will be Michael Hayman, an entrepreneur, broadcaster and author who co-founded the campaigns firm Seven Hills.

The debate will take place from 6.30pm on 11 February at Stationer’s Hall, central London, and will include networking drinks.

Tickets are still available. London Press Club and Society of Editors members go free – book here. Non-members pay £1 – book here.

