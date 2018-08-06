All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
August 6, 2018

Local radio station appoints news editor after breaching Ofcom impartiality rules on local election polling day

By Charlotte Tobitt Twitter

A radio station that breached impartiality rules by predicting local election results on polling day has hired a news editor after admitting the errors took place when no full-time journalists were employed.

Radio Exe, which broadcasts in the Exeter area, featured analysis of the likelihood of Labour holding onto Exeter City Council at the local election on 3 May in news items at 8am and 9am – just hours after polls to elect one third of the council opened at 7am.

Ofcom’s broadcasting code states that discussion and analysis of election issues must end when the polls open so voters’ decisions are not directly influenced by media coverage.

In the item broadcast at 8am, which received one complaint to Ofcom, a reporter said: “Labour currently holds 29 of the 39 seats, the Conservatives have eight and the Lib Dems and Greens have one each.

“Even though there’s the faintest of mathematical hopes for the Conservatives, Exeter will be a Labour council tomorrow, as it has been for the whole of this decade.”

At 9am, the reporter said: “Right now Exeter is Labour controlled, and that’s going to be the case tomorrow too, so dominant are they.

“The Tories have the slimmest chance of taking over, but they’d have to win twelve of the thirteen seats, and not even the Conservatives think that’s going to happen.”

Ofcom said these comments “constituted discussion and analysis of election issues and were broadcast whilst polls were open for the 2018 English local elections”, adding they were breaches of the code.

Independently owned Radio Exe apologised, calling the broadcasts a “clear mistake” and admitting it had been a “clear breach”.

The station said the two items had been intended to “round up” its election coverage but that they “evidently should have been transmitted before 7am, on the day before or not at all”.

Radio Exe told Ofcom it was a “small station” and that the breach took place when it had no full-time journalists in place.

It has now appointed a news editor to “tighten” its compliance processes and has considered its future coverage of local democracy issues in light of the complaint.

The station also apologised to each of the four main parties that took part in the election and Exeter City Council.

Read the full Ofcom ruling here (from page 31).

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. The day the Fleet Street lunch died The day the Fleet Street lunch died
  2. News diary 6-12 August: English cricketer Ben Stokes affray trial begins and NASA to launch solar probe News diary 6-12 August: English cricketer Ben Stokes affray trial begins and NASA to launch solar probe
  3. Today editor Sarah Sands rejects claims BBC Radio 4 programme 'in crisis' after losing 800,000 listeners as an 'easy story' Today editor Sarah Sands rejects claims BBC Radio 4 programme 'in crisis' after losing 800,000 listeners as an 'easy story'
  4. FT staff call on chief exec to pay back some of his 'absurdly large' £2.6m pay packet FT staff call on chief exec to pay back some of his 'absurdly large' £2.6m pay packet
  5. Guardian's Decca Aitkenhead moves to Sunday Times in new chief interviewer role as paper makes raft of new hires Guardian's Decca Aitkenhead moves to Sunday Times in new chief interviewer role as paper makes raft of new hires

Latest Jobs

Sunday Express editor Martin Townsend stepping down after 17 years at helm