May 31, 2019

Liverpool Echo prints souvenir editions for fans in Madrid for Champions League final

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

The Liverpool Echo is publishing three special editions for football fans who have made the journey to Madrid for the Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Four thousand copies of the first souvenir edition were sold in the Spanish capital today at a cover price of €2 (£1.77). The second will be out tomorrow, the day of the match, with a final edition on the Sunday.

The Echo was able to use printers in Madrid for the international edition of the Mirror, which is also owned by Reach. The daily newspaper normally sells more than 32,000 copies (ABC figures to the end of December 2018).

Reach circulation director, John Howard, said: “Given that the Champion’s League cup final is happening in Madrid, we had this idea to do three special editions for all our fans who have travelled down for the game.

“Using our usual Madrid printer for the Mirror, we were able to make that happen. Hopefully Liverpool will win and we’ll have provided a great souvenir for them.”

The UEFA Champions League final kicks off at 8pm UK time.

Picture: Reach

