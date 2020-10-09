Liverpool Echo editor of 15 years Ali Machray among journalists recognised in Queen's Birthday Honours list

Ex-Radio 4 controller Gwyneth Williams and Alistair Machray, the long-standing Liverpool Echo editor who stepped down this summer, are among the journalists recognised in the belated Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Former BBC deputy director-general Anne Bulford (pictured, top left) was awarded a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) for services to broadcasting and charity. Her work at the BBC included serving on the board of Children in Need.

On her departure from the BBC in spring 2019, then-director general Tony Hall described her as an “inspirational leader” who had “brought real insight and determination” to changing the BBC.

Bulford was previously awarded an OBE in 2012 for services to broadcasting in the UK after working as chief operating officer and group finance director of Channel 4.

Also made a CBE was Lorraine Kelly (pictured, bottom left) for services to broadcasting, journalism and charity. She has hosted the STV Children’s Appeal since 2011.

Kelly, who got her on-screen break in 1984 when she joined TV-am and has presented her daily talk show Lorraine on ITV since 2010, said: “I’ve worked in journalism since I left school in 1978 and joined my local newspaper, and have been lucky to have been on breakfast TV for 36 years.

“It’s a job I never take for granted and that I dearly love. I’ve met some truly inspirational people and I learn something new every day.

“It’s also been a real privilege to be in a position to be able to give something back and help charities that do so much good.”

Two journalists were made OBEs (Officer of the Order of the British Empire): former KM Group chairman Geraldine Allinson and ex-BBC Radio 4 controller Gwyneth Williams.

Allinson (pictured, bottom right) was recognised for services to local media in Kent after serving as chairman of the Kent Messenger and KMTV owner for 13 years.

Her work included overseeing the smooth takeover of the group by Iliffe Media in 2017, enabling it to receive more investment, and she also works in various roles with the News Media Association, PA, Radiocentre and IPSO.

Williams left her role as Radio 4 controller in 2019 after more than eight years and has been recognised for services to radio and broadcasting.

Although she has admitted cutbacks at the broadcaster affected her station’s output, Williams said she had “done a lot of the things I set out to do” at the BBC.

Ali Machray (pictured, top right), Liverpool Echo editor of 15 years, was among three journalists made MBEs (Member of the Order of the British Empire).

Machray, recognised for services to local media, edited Reach (formerly Trinity Mirror) titles in Liverpool for 25 years.

Asked what he enjoyed most about working in journalism, he told Press Gazette last year: “The people I work with. I love journalists. I love it when we break a big story, I love it when we affect positive change.”

He was joined as an MBE by broadcast journalist Marcus Ryder for his work in the fight for more diversity in the media, and Times wine critic Jane MacQuitty for services to wine journalism.

Two journalists were also awarded a British Empire Medal: former BBC Wales journalist Jayne James for services to the community in Wales and Gulf Daily News editor-in-chief George Williams for services to journalism.

The honours list, delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, came days after the Queen issued a message of support for the news media.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has once again demonstrated what an important public service the established news media provides, both nationally and regionally,” she said.

“As our world has changed dramatically, having trusted, reliable sources of information, particularly at a time when there are so many sources competing for our attention, is vital.

“The efforts of the news media to support communities throughout the United Kingdom during the pandemic has been invaluable – whether through fundraising, encouraging volunteering, or providing a lifeline for the elderly and vulnerable to the outside world.”

