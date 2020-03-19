LBC political editor Theo Usherwood hospitalised with suspected coronavirus

The political editor of LBC has been hospitalised with pneumonia and suspected coronavirus (Covid-19).

Theo Usherwood’s family have now said he is “receiving the very best care” at a London hospital, explaining his recent absence from the radio station.

A statement from Usherwood’s family, posted on his Twitter page this morning, said: “A few LBC listeners have been wondering where Theo has been over the last couple of weeks. We just wanted to update them.

“Theo has been diagnosed with pneumonia and is suspected of having Covid-19. However, he is receiving the very best care from our world-leading NHS at a London hospital.

“We would like to take this opportunity to place on record our thanks and gratitude for all the hard work, dedication and compassion shown by the staff treating Theo and others in a similar position. Their kindness and professionalism in the face of adversity has known no limits.

“We won’t be making any further comment at this time. We would ask that our privacy is respected.”

Usherwood has not tweeted since 5 March, although he retweeted other people’s posts on 9 and 11 March.

Well-wishers have included Usherwood’s LBC colleague Iain Dale, who tweeted: “We are all missing Theo terribly. You will now understand why you haven’t heard him on air for a while. Get well soon my friend.”

A Times journalist tested positive for coronavirus last week while there are confirmed cases at the Irish Times and Conde Nast.

A number of cases have also been confirmed at Westminster, including Nadine Dorries MP.

