Law Commission review of police powers to seize journalistic material 'extremely worrying'

Laws which allow police to seize evidence from journalists are in urgent need of toughening up – not “watering down”, industry leaders have warned.

The Society of Editors made the comments after the Law Commission recommended the Government should review rules on search warrants for obtaining confidential journalistic material. The membership body, which fights for press freedom, said any reforms which weakened the protections a journalist had against police accessing information from sources would be “extremely worrying”.

The Commission, the Government’s independent body on law reform, concluded confidential journalistic material should still only be obtained under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984 (PACE) in “very limited circumstances”.