Laura Kuenssberg and Edward Enninful make top 20 'most influential Londoners' list

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg and British Vogue editor Edward Enninful have been named in the Evening Standard’s top 20 most influential Londoners in 2019.

The pair were the only journalists to feature on the list, which included the likes of Sir David Attenborough, Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Kuenssberg has made a name for herself reporting on the latest Brexit developments at the BBC and holding power to account. She was voted Journalist of the Year at the British Journalism Awards 2016.

Enninful set a trio of firsts when he was named editor of British Vogue in 2017 as the first gay man of colour to take editorial control of the fashion bible in its 100-year history.

Kuenssberg appears at number ten in the Progress 1000 list published today by the Evening Standard, with Enninful at 16.

A 32-strong list of London’s most influential people in the media, across print and digital, has also been produced, which includes Standard owner Evgeny Lebedev and ES Magazine editor Laura Weir.

The editors of most national newspapers are also featured as well as Huffpost UK’s Jess Brammar, Tortoise co-founder James Harding, Gal-dem founder Liv Little, and the Observer’s Carole Cadwalladr.

