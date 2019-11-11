All Sections

November 11, 2019

Labour candidate in High Court libel battle with Skwawkbox and union Unite

By PA Mediapoint Twitter

A Labour candidate has come under fire during a High Court libel fight with left-wing news website Skwawbox and the union Unite.

Anna Turley, who hopes to regain her seat in Redcar, North Yorkshire, in the upcoming snap election, sued Unite over an article published on Skwawkbox that related to an application she made for union membership.

Turley (pictured), who hit headlines three years ago after calling Unite general secretary Len McCluskey an “arsehole” on Twitter, says the article on Skwawbox, which contained a press statement from Unite, libelled her.

She has also sued Stephen Walker, a journalist who writes, edits and publishes Skwawkbox, and says Unite also misused her private information.

Unite and Walker are fighting the case at a High Court trial in London.

A barrister representing them told a judge today that Turley had been dishonest and “regrettably” was “not fit to be an MP”.

Anthony Hudson QC told Mr Justice Nicklin that Turley’s dishonesty “permeates through every part of the case”.

The trial is due to last several days and opened today with lawyers representing all sides outlining their cases to the judge.

Turley is expected to start giving evidence tomorrow.

Picture: Chris McAndrew/Parliament

