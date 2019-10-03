KM Group appoints director to oversee Kent and Newbury news as chairman steps down

Kent Messenger Group chairman Geraldine Allinson is stepping down as its chairman this week after 25 years with the group.

Allinson (pictured) will be succeeded by James Gurney in the role of managing director overseeing both KM Group and Newbury Weekly News.

KM Group was bought out by Iliffe Media Group in 2017. It produces a number of regional newspapers, including the Kent Messenger Series, and runs the Kent Online news website.

Gurney is currently managing director of the Berkshire-based Newbury Weekly News, which was bought by Iliffe Media Group in a joint venture with Peter Fowler in May to form Newbury News and Media.

Edward Iliffe, chairman of Iliffe Media Group, said: “I would like to thank Geraldine for the service and dedication that she has shown to the KM Group over the past 25 years and in particular for the past two years’ service since Iliffe Media acquired the KM Group.

“I am pleased to say that Geraldine will remain as a non-executive director of Iliffe Media Group and will continue to represent the group at an industry level, providing continuity with the News Media Association, the Radio Centre and PA”. Allinson leaves the role on Friday.

Iliffe Media Group has also announced that it is combining its publishing units in the east of England and the Midlands, with the newly enlarged division to be headed up by Ricky Allan, the current MD of Illife Media East.

Richard Parkinson, the current MD of Iliffe Media Midlands, will take up the new role of group development director, responsible for establishing consistent group standards and policies.

Group editorial director Ian Carter will be responsible for “establishing consistent standards and efficiencies across all editorial departments and working with editors to maximise audience growth”, a spokesperson said.

