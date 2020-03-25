All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
March 25, 2020

Julian Assange fails in bid to be released from prison amid coronavirus pandemic

By PA Mediapoint Twitter

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has been refused bail despite claiming he is vulnerable to a coronavirus outbreak in jail.

The 48-year-old is being held on remand in high-security Belmarsh prison, in south-east London, ahead of an extradition hearing.

Assange is fighting to avoid being sent to the US to face 17 charges under the Espionage Act and conspiracy to commit computer intrusion after the publication of hundreds of thousands of classified documents in 2010 and 2011.

Which TV channel is providing best coverage of Covid-19 crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court by video-link today for a bail application represented by Edward Fitzgerald QC, who arrived at court wearing a surgical mask.

The court heard there is yet to be a Covid-19 case at Belmarsh but Fitzgerald said that 100 prison officers were off work, adding: “We say there’s a very real problem, a very real risk and the risk could be fatal.”

But District Judge Vanessa Baraitser refused bail and said: “As matters stand today, this global pandemic does not of itself yet provide grounds for Mr Assange’s release.”

Assange’s extradition hearing began last month and is scheduled to continue with three weeks of evidence from 8 May.

Picture: Reuters/Henry Nicholls

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

5 × four =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Newsquest puts staff on furlough and cuts wages to 'minimise job losses' during pandemic
  2. Marketers urged to 'back don't block British journalism' as Covid-19 hits online advertising
  3. Big Issue faces 'permanent death' without financial support during coronavirus crisis, founder warns
  4. Hull Daily Mail apologises for opinion piece attacking diversity in the UK
  5. Government gives 'key worker' status to all journalists reporting on coronavirus pandemic to the public

Latest Jobs