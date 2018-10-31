All Sections


October 31, 2018

Judge rejects Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's push back against stricter rules in Ecuadorian embassy hideaway

By PA Media Lawyer Twitter

A judge has ruled against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, rejecting his request to loosen new requirements that he says are meant to push him into leaving his asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

Judge Karina Martinez decided that stricter rules recently imposed by the South American nation’s embassy – such as requiring Assange to pay for his internet and clean up after his cat – do not violate his asylum rights because authorities have the right to decide what is allowed inside the building.

Ecuadorian officials praised the ruling in the latest row between the Australian hacker and the government which has provided him with refuge for six years.

Relations between Assange and Ecuador have grown increasingly prickly as the years have dragged on with no solution in sight.

Assange’s lawyer Carlos Poveda vowed to appeal against the decision, saying: “The Ecuadorian state has an international responsibility to protect Mr Assange.”

Assange argued that the new measures, making it more difficult to receive visitors and requiring him to pay for services such as laundry and medical bills, are meant to coerce him into ending his asylum.

The rules also make clear that if Assange does not properly feed and take care of his cat, the animal could be sent to a cats’ home.

Ecuador’s government contended that the requirements were aimed at peaceful cohabitation in tight quarters in the small embassy, where Assange takes up more than a third of the space.

Officials have complained that his football playing and skateboarding have damaged the building.

Jose Valencia, Ecuador’s foreign minister, said after the ruling: “It’s clear this protocol was issued with strict respect for international law.”

Ecuador granted Assange asylum in the embassy in 2012 as he tried to avoid extradition to Sweden.

Sweden’s top prosecutor later dropped a long-running inquiry into a rape allegation against him, saying there was no way to detain or charge him because of his protected status in the embassy.

He remains wanted in Britain for jumping bail, and he also fears the possibility of extradition to the United States based on his leaking of classified State Department documents.

Assange initially enjoyed a cosy relationship with then Ecuadorian president Rafael Correa but relations with his host nation have steadily deteriorated.

Current President Lenin Moreno has warned him not to meddle in matters which could jeopardise Ecuador’s foreign relations.

