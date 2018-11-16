Judge orders return of CNN reporter Jim Acosta's White House press pass after network files lawsuit against Trump

A judge has granted US news network CNN and its White House correspondent Jim Acosta a temporary restraining order that will see his White House press pass returned.

District Court Judge Timothy Kelly approved the temporary return of Acosta’s credentials after CNN filed a lawsuit against President Trump and several of his aides on Tuesday.

The judge delayed his decision from Thursday to Friday after CNN argued its case on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

CNN claimed the removal of Acosta’s press pass breached his rights as a journalist under the First Amendment and his right to due process under the Fifth Amendment.

His pass was taken off him after the White House claimed he had put his hands on a staffer who was trying to take a microphone from him during a testing press conference with Trump after the midterm elections.

Acosta and CNN have both said this claim is a lie.

At a brief press conference following Judge Kelly’s decision, Acosta said: “I want to thank all of my colleagues who supported us this week, and I want to thank the judge.

“Let’s go back to work.”

A statement from CNN said: “We are gratified with this result and we look forward to a full resolution in the coming days.

“Our sincere thanks to all who have supported not just CNN, but a free, strong and independent American press.”

In its lawsuit filing, CNN argued that the decision to revoke Acosta’s pass would “create a dangerous chilling effect for any journalist who covers our elected officials” were it to go unchallenged.

Fellow US network Fox News supported its rival’s lawsuit on Wednesday, announcing that it would be handing a document supporting CNN’s case to the US District Court in Washington DC.

In a statement, Fox News President Jay Wallace said: “While we don’t condone the growing antagonistic tone by both the President and the press at recent media avails, we do support a free press, access and open exchanges for the American people.”

Other major news outlets supported CNN’s case in a statement released on Wednesday that was signed by NBC News, the New York Times, Bloomberg, Politico, Associated Press and USA Today.

Acosta had his pass revoked after he pushed Trump for answers to several questions before the President called him “rude” and “fake news”.

CNN and Acosta have rejected the White House claim that his pass was revoked because he effectively chopped an intern’s arm as she attempted to take his microphone.

The network has claimed that his credentials were actually revoked due to tough questioning.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders shared a video that she claimed showed the alleged incident on Thursday last week.

Twitter users, including professional video editors, were quick to suggest the video had been doctored.

Trump has since denied it was doctored, saying the video was simply a “close-up”.

In a statement on the lawsuit released earlier this week, Sanders said: “We vigorously defend against this lawsuit.

“CNN, who has nearly 50 additional pass holders, and Mr Acosta is no more or less special than any other media outlet or reporter with respect to the First Amendment.

“After Mr Acosta asked the President two questions – each of which the President answered – he physically refused to surrender a White House microphone to an intern, so that other reporters might ask their questions.

“This was the first time this reporter has inappropriately refused to yield to other reporters.

“The White House cannot run an orderly and fair press conference when a reporter acts this way, which is neither appropriate nor professional.

“The First Amendment is not served when a single reporter, of more than 150 present, attempts to monopolise the floor.”

