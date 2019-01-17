The publishers of the Yorkshire Post and i newspaper have today launched a Twitter campaign to encourage people to go out and #buyapaper.

The campaign from JPI Media, which took over when Johnston Press went into administration last year, is an effort to “raise awareness for the local newspaper industry”, according to editor-in-chief Jeremy Clifford.

Journalists across the group and other regional publishers have used the hashtag in posts reminding readers of the important role regional newspapers play in local democracy.

The Guardian has also tweeted out the front page of a 1952 issue of the Manchester Guardian – its founding title – alongside the hashtag, encouraging readers to “support the 1,000 local news titles in the UK”.

In a statement on the campaign, Clifford said: “JPIMedia launched a campaign following the administration process capitalising on the outpouring of support from readers concerned about the future of their local papers.

“Since then the #buyapaper campaign has gathered momentum and is now attracting industry-wide support from the News Media Association.

“On January 17 a Twitter ‘thunderclap’ promotion was launched to get the #buyapaper campaign trending. It reached the third most retweeted hashtag nationally during the day.

“By noon #buyapaper had reached 451,598 accounts and had been featured in more than 2,200 tweets.

“The campaign has a small working group to ensure we explore ways of continuing to highlight to advertisers and readers the value of our printed products and driving subscriptions.”

The #Buyapaper tag was trending on UK Twitter today.

#Buyapaper – We are asking for as much support as possible today to raise awareness of the local newspaper industry. Can you please RT – local newspapers matter – they are part of the fabric of communities. Buy a paper today. @davidhiggerson @TobyGranville pic.twitter.com/luCUMeNC9S — Jeremy Clifford (@EditorInChiefJP) January 17, 2019

The Guardian began as a local newspaper in 1821. Support the 1,000 local news titles in the UK and #buyapaper pic.twitter.com/JZ4nBXu0pT — The Guardian (@guardian) January 17, 2019

The Yorkshire Post: Yorkshire's National Newspaper. #buyapaper is trending, but we're so much more than just a paper. The YP is a resident of the county; a champion of industry; a political analyst, a business ambassador; a culture aficionado; A campaigning force. A loyal friend. pic.twitter.com/l1cnKOkaEz — James Mitchinson (@JayMitchinson) January 17, 2019

Off to the shops? We’re spreading the message this morning about doing your bit – #buyapaper to support us and all the other newsrooms working to report on their communities.

(Also, remember to get your lottery in. There’s an expected £53m jackpot on tomorrow’s EuroMillions.) pic.twitter.com/jyP73F2PvR — Fiona Thompson (@FionaThompson__) January 17, 2019

A little reminder on the importance of supporting your local media: 🗞 There are 1,000 local media titles in the UK… 📰 …read by 42 million adults These titles are vital for supporting local issues, campaigning for communities and being the voice of people #Buyapaper pic.twitter.com/GzUq0jDxdr — Hanna Tavner (@HannaTavner) January 17, 2019

I'm so proud to work on my local paper .@D_Times. Every community is poorer if it doesn't have a paper investigating local issues, campaigning for our communities and being the voice of the people. #Buyapaper pic.twitter.com/RTYErxvmai — Phil Bramley (@Phil_Bramley) January 17, 2019

Our reporters live on the ground and care about the issues that matter to you #Buyapaper #weknowplymouth pic.twitter.com/z1iB1fUGcu — Plymouth Live (@Plymouth_Live) January 17, 2019

Trusted local newspapers like @TheNorthernEcho have never been more important than in these difficult times – we do our absolute best to bring you the stories of the day, accurately, fairly and without bias, whether that's a national crisis or more local drama #Buyapaper pic.twitter.com/ZNzImUwi9a — Hannah Chapman (@hcecho) January 17, 2019

Always bringing you interesting, informative and insightful news in a concise way. @theipaper Don't miss out. #buyapaper pic.twitter.com/VTIsqJlKyI — i newspaper (@theipaper) January 17, 2019