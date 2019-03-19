JPI Media has refreshed its investigations team working across the i and its sister regional titles, appointing a dedicated news editor for the first time.

Claire Wilde has taken on the role of news editor for data and investigations at the publisher, bringing together a team of ten reporters and correspondents from across its national and regional titles.

Wilde was previously crime correspondent at the Yorkshire Post.

Johnston Press, which was bought by JPI Media out of administration last year, launched an investigations team in 2016 headed up by Aasma Day, who was also an investigative reporter on the Lancashire Evening Post, before she left to join Huffpost UK last year.

Previous investigations by the team have included the award-winning Great NHS Gamble about cuts at the health service last year, Veterans in Crisis, an ongoing look at the number of military veterans taking their own lives, and work on cybercrime and sentences given to killer drivers.

Wilde said: “I am hugely excited to be working with such a talented and dedicated team of reporters. Some of them were instrumental in the investigations team’s past projects, while others, like me, are joining for the first time.

“This team has already proven that when journalists from different titles collaborate, they can produce investigations of huge public interest which can bring about genuine change for the communities they serve.

“We’ve already started on our first investigation and look forward to seeing where it takes us.”

The journalists joining Wilde on the investigations team are:

Dean Kirby – northern correspondent at the i

Chris McCall: – politics and data correspondent at The Scotsman

John Blow – reporter for The Yorkshire Post and Yorkshire Evening Post

Michael Holmes – reporter for The Gazette (Blackpool) and Lancashire Post

Paul Lynch – reporter at Northampton Chronicle and Echo

Philip Bradfield – journalist at News Letter, Belfast

Gavin Ledwith – journalist at Sunderland Echo, Hartlepool Mail, Shields Gazette

Oli Poole – content editor at Worthing Herald Series

Joel Lamy – reporter for Peterborough Telegraph

Tom Cotterill – politics and defence reporter at The News (Portsmouth)

Wilde will also be joined by Aimee Stanton as central content reporter (data and investigations) in April to help produce data-led investigations.

Stanton has been a member of JPI Media’s central content team in Edinburgh for two years and is nearing the end of a three-month secondment with the BBC Shared Data Unit in Birmingham.

The i’s editor Oly Duff also announced a number of other editorial appointments at the newspaper last week.

Daisy Wyatt has been appointed digital editor, Katie Grant takes on the role of consumer affairs correspondent and Matt Butler has become assistant sports editor.

Former Sun journalist Lauren Probert will join as assistant news editor on Monday while ex-Labour adviser Ayesha Hazarika has joined as a columnist and will write fortnightly for the i.