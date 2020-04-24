Journalists can now get tested for coronavirus as scheme expands to all key workers

Journalists are now eligible for free Covid-19 tests if they are showing symptoms of the virus.

The Government has expanded testing to include key workers, and members of their households, as it aims to reach 100,000 tests a day.

Journalists and broadcasters covering coronavirus or providing public service broadcasting are included on the Government list of key workers.

Do you think changes to working conditions brought by Covid-19 have harmed your mental health? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Symptoms of Covid-19 include a high temperature and a new, continuous cough, according to the NHS.

Covid-19 tests can now be arranged directly using an online portal and employers can also register and refer staff who are self-isolating.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the expanded testing programme is “all part of getting Britain back on her feet”.

After entering their details online, essential workers will receive a text or email the same day inviting them to either book an appointment at a drive-through testing site or receive a home testing kit.

Test results will be sent by text within 48 hours of for drive-through sites, and within 72 hours of collecting home delivery tests.

The online coronavirus test portal has temporarily closed this morning following “significant demand”, the Department of Health told the BBC.

Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire