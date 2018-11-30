Journalist who began career without A-levels or degree nabs top prize at NCTJ awards

A production journalist who began his career as an apprentice without A-levels or a degree has been named trainee journalist of the year.

JP Asher picked up the prize at the National Council for the Training of Journalists’ Awards For Excellence ceremony in Essex last night.

Formerly a foreign volunteer for the Israel Defence Forces, according to his Linkedin page, Asher now works on for Archant on the Eastern Daily Press and other publications from the publisher’s head office in Norwich.

He began his journalism career as an apprentice on The Comet in 2015 while studying at Lambeth College.

“Gaining the qualification while doing real-life journalism work helped me to develop as a reporter very quickly, so that by the end of the two years I already felt like a seasoned member of the team,” said Asher.

“For me, there is no substitute for real experience in the field – and an apprenticeship is an excellent way for an aspiring journalist to benefit from the best of both worlds.”

Asher received his award for getting the best results in the National Qualification in Journalism, or senior exams, sat in November last year.

Also awarded at the event was Brighton Journalist Works graduate Gemma Joyce, who took the Student Journalist of the Year award after earning the highest marks in the Diploma in Journalism, or pre-entry, exams,

She came top out of more than 1,000 student journalists while working full-time.

Megan Baynes was awarded the Apprentice of the Year prize. She is now a local democracy reporter for the Isle of Wight County Press.

The NCTJ said it had received a record-breaking number of entries for various award categories this year.

Awards host Sky News presenter Sarah Hewson said judges had been “thoroughly impressed with the standard and quality of the work they saw”.

The full list of winners and commendations is as follows:

Student news journalism

Winner – Jessica Cripps, News Associates London

Highly Commended – Rianna Croxford, Press Association Training

Commended – Laura FitzPatrick, News Associates Manchester

Trainee news journalism

Winner – Bronwen Weatherby, Bristol Live

Highly Commended – Olivia Tobin, Evening Standard

Commended – Isabella Cipirska, Worthing Herald

Student sports journalism

Winner – Matt Horsman, St Mary’s University

Highly Commended – Liam Grace, Bournemouth University

Commended – Josh Jones, News Associates London

Commended – Oscar Lynch, News Associates Manchester

Trainee sports journalism

Winner – Joe Nicholson, Sunderland Echo, Shields Gazette and Hartlepool Mail

Highly Commended – Richard Dore, Sportsbeat

Commended – Jordan Davies, The Sun

Student features award

Winner – Hannah Tomes, University of Sheffield

Highly Commended – James Williams, University of Lincoln

Commended – Isabel Eidhamar, University of Kent

Trainee features award

Winner – Will Hayward, WalesOnline and Western Mail

Highly Commended – Conor Gogarty, Gloucestershire Live

Commended – Anna Lewis, WalesOnline

Student top scoop/exclusive

Winner – Charlotte Gibbons, City of Liverpool College

Highly Commended – Kate Wilsea, Press Association Training

Commended – Joe Wallen, News Associates London

Trainee top scoop/exclusive

Winner – Amy Gibbons, East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star

Highly Commended – Imogen Braddick, Saffron Walden Reporter

Commended – James Carr, Lowestoft Journal and Eastern Daily Press

Student multimedia story/campaign of the year

Winner – Dan Sansom, Bournemouth University

Highly Commended – Carmella Haswell, Bournemouth University

Commended – Lewis Lesbirel, Bournemouth University

Trainee multimedia story/campaign of the year

Winner – Bronwen Weatherby, Bristol Post

Highly Commended – Alasdair Hooper, Essex Live

Commended – Aaron Walawalker, Ilford Recorder

Student project of the year

Winner – Team Brit – On the Road to Recovery, Michael Haffenden, University of Kent

Highly Commended – The Search for Black Blood, Indya Clayton, University of Kent

Commended – Harlow Harrier, Chloe McKendrick, Harlow College

Apprentice of the year

Winner – Megan Baynes, Isle of Wight County Press (Highbury College)

Commended – Yusaf Akbar, BBC West Midlands (City of Wolverhampton College)

Commended – Jessica Frank-Keyes, Eastern Daily Press (Press Association Training)

Commended – Lucy Starkie, Newsquest Cumbria (Darlington College)

Student journalist of the year

Winner – Gemma Joyce, Brighton Journalist Works

Commended – Nick Friend, St Mary’s University

Commended – Abbie Llewelyn, News Associates London

Commended – Vicky Munro, News Associates London

Commended – Abbas Panjwani, News Associates London

Commended – Peter Rogers, Press Association Training

Trainee journalist of the year

Winner – JP Asher, Eastern Daily Press

Commended – James Butler, Worthing Herald

Commended – Ned Bristow, Northwich News

Picture: NCTJ/Twitter