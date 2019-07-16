Journalist training body NCTJ raises £1,300 for disabled journalists

The National Council for the Training of Journalists has raised more than £1,300 to help disabled people train to be reporters.

NCTJ staff went on a 15km sponsored walk to raise funds for the Thomas Read Bursary, named after a Sky Sports News journalist who died in 2015.

Read worked on the Sky Sports bulletin team and freelanced at the BBC and ITV before his death at 25 as a result of complications following surgery.

His family joined NCTJ staff on their walk in Essex on 29 June.

A crowdfunding page set up for the walk is still open to donations to reach its £2,000 target having raised £1,340 so far.

The Thomas Read Bursary is awarded through the NCTJ Diversity Fund. Winners of the prize, chosen by the Read family, are offered a work experience placement at Sky Sports News.

Previous winners have gone on to work at the BBC and Huffpost UK.

The first winner of the prize, Gemma-Louise Stevenson, told the NCTJ: “It’s impossible to put into words how life-changing receiving the Thomas Read bursary was for me and how much it’s allowed me to achieve.

“We desperately need more disabled talent represented in our newsrooms and the bursary helps remove the financial barriers that sometimes get in the way.”

Picture: NCTJ