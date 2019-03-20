Journalist being 'investigated by police' after calling transgender woman a man

A journalist has claimed she is being investigated by police after she called a transgender woman a man.

Caroline Farrow said she has been told by Surrey Police that they “want to conduct a taped interview under caution” because of posts she made on social media in September.

The comments were made after she appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain alongside Susie Green, whose daughter Jackie Green is transgender, to discuss the Girl Guides’ decision to let children who have changed their gender join.

The police’s decision to launch an investigation is an “outrage”, she tweeted on Tuesday, adding: “I can’t sleep I am so furious.”

She said: “I don’t even remember said tweets! I probably said ‘he’ or ‘son’ or something.

“All I have been told is that following an appearance on Good Morning Britain I made some tweets misgendering Susie Green’s child and that I need to attend a taped interview.

“I have pointed out to police that I am a Catholic journalist/commentator and it is my religious belief that a person cannot change sex.”

Farrow added that she would “happily do jail time” for her “right to say that people cannot change sex”.

She added that she had been “overwhelmed by the support” she had received over the incident, adding: “Thank you.”

Farrow argued that she had done nothing wrong and the mistake was “inadvertent and Freudian” as she tries “really hard not to misgender people”.

This morning she tweeted that she had been invited to discuss the case on the BBC Two current affairs show Victoria Derbyshire but had declined.

A police spokesman told the Daily Telegraph: “A thorough investigation is being carried out to establish whether any criminal offences have taken place.”

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said in November that forces should focus their resources on tackling violence over other types of crime.

Picture: This Morning/ITV