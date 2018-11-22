Jewish News, Church Times and British Muslim TV collaborate on interfaith list of young leaders in ‘world first’ for religious media

Religious media outlets for Islamic, Christian and Jewish communities in the UK have collaborated on an interfaith list of 21 young leaders for the 21st century.

Jewish News, the Church Times and British Muslim TV joined forces for the 21 for 21 project in what they claimed was the first time media outlets from different faiths have co-operated in such a way anywhere in the world.

Seven young people from each of the three Abrahamic faiths were selected for the list for their work championing dialogue and breaking down barriers between the different communities.

The list was published by each of the titles last Thursday to coincide with Interfaith Week and the 70th birthday of Prince Charles, who has vowed to be a “defender of faith”.

Communities Secretary James Brokenshire backed the collaboration, saying: “At a time of concerns about anti-Semitism and Islamophobia, this initiative between media outlets of different faiths is more important than ever.

“Despite the challenges, we have much to be proud of when it comes to the depth and breadth of interfaith cooperation in this country.

“It is right we should celebrate those leading the way now and in the future.”

Chair of the judges Andrew Gilbert said the contribution of those on the list to interfaith work is a “vital aspect of our society”.

A 21 for 21 spokesperson added: “The narrative of faiths in constant conflict is all too dominant today — often perpetuated by the media.

“But our three outlets know the true story, and are proud to shine a light on the young people working daily to further so many positive interactions taking place in the UK.”

A reception for the young people on the 21 for 21 list will be held early next year.

Earlier this year Jewish News took part in another “unprecedented” collaboration with two rival Jewish publications to speak out about fears of anti-Semitism in the Labour Party.