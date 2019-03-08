Jessica Elgot named Guardian's new chief political correspondent while Dan Sabbagh to lead defence coverage

Jessica Elgot has been appointed as the Guardian’s new chief political correspondent, while Dan Sabbagh is the daily title’s new defence and security editor, in changes to its editorial team.

Elgot joined the Guardian in 2015 covering national news and is promoted from her role as political correspondent.

She said she felt “extremely privileged to play a part of the Guardian’s political reporting during the most turbulent, exciting and unpredictable period of British politics in my lifetime”.

Guardian editor-in-chief Kath Viner added: “Jessica’s excellent reporting has been key to our political coverage during a turbulent period in Westminster.

“I’m delighted that she is now the Guardian’s chief political correspondent, working closely with political editor Heather Stewart and our talented lobby team.”

Sabbagh joined the paper in 2010 and moves from his role as associate editor, based in Westminster. He was previously the Guardian’s national news editor for four years to 2017.

He said: “It’s a fascinating time to take on such an important and complex role that has been deftly undertaken by several illustrious predecessors. I look forward to getting started.”

Viner added: “Dan is a very talented journalist with a wealth of experience and – at a time of global and political instability – it is fantastic that he will be leading the Guardian’s defence and security coverage.”