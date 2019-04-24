Jeremy Paxman has been made a columnist at over-50s magazine Saga as the title undergoes a relaunch under its new editor.

Louise Robinson, who edited the Sunday Express supplement S Magazine for more than 13 years until 2015, joined Saga as editor in February.

The May 2019 edition of Saga with cover star George Clooney, which hits doormats for subscribers this week, is the first following a major redesign.

Robinson, who joined Saga after a stint editing World of Cruising magazine, said she was “thrilled” to welcome former BBC Newsnight presenter Paxman to her team.

“He is a brilliant addition to our team of talented writers, including money expert Paul Lewis and health advisor Dr Mark Porter,” she said.

“I want Saga Magazine to inspire, inform and entertain, as well as reflecting our readers’ passions. I hope readers will love the magazine’s fresh new look and the host of fashion, food, holiday and lifestyle features.”

The redesign aims to attract “many more” of the 24m over-50s in the UK to the magazine and to Saga’s travel and experiences membership programme Possibilities, which recently reached 1m members.

Saga has an average monthly circulation of 246,084, of which 97 per cent came from paid subscriptions, according to the latest ABC figures for the final six months of 2018.

Picture: Reuters/Stefan Rousseau/Pool