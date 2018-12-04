All Sections

December 4, 2018

Jeremy Corbyn slams Prime Minister for offering 'warm words' to Saudi prince in wake of Jamal Khashoggi killing

By PA Mediapoint Twitter

Theresa May faced claims of offering “warm words” to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn attacked the Prime Minister’s actions at the G20 summit in Argentina as he renewed demands for the UK Government to follow other countries in stopping arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

May held face-to-face talks with the crown prince and told MPs she was able to “stress the importance of a full, transparent and credible investigation into the terrible murder” of Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October, adding those responsible must be held to account.

Corbyn told the Commons yesterday: “The Prime Minister told the media she would sit down and be robust with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the chief architect of the brutal war in Yemen which has killed 56,000 people and brought 14 million to the brink of famine.

“The crown prince is believed to have ordered the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

“Rather than be robust, as she promised, we learned the Prime Minister told the dictator ‘please don’t use the weapons we are selling you in the war you’re waging’ and asked him nicely to investigate the murder he allegedly ordered.

“Leaders should not just offer warm words against human rights atrocities but back up their words with action.”

May, in her reply, insisted Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and herself have been “absolutely robust” in their response to the murder of Khashoggi.

Hunt visited Saudi Arabia last month and used a meeting with King Salman and the crown prince to “make clear the importance of Saudi Arabia cooperating with Turkey to conduct a full and credible investigation into Mr Khashoggi’s death”.

Picture: Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via Reuters

Comments

1 thought on “Jeremy Corbyn slams Prime Minister for offering 'warm words' to Saudi prince in wake of Jamal Khashoggi killing”

  1. The same Jeremy Corbyn who, like Trump, has a pathological aversion to scrutiny, cries ‘fake news’ every time the press reports something he doesn’t like, sets an online army of abusive disciples on anybody who questions his decision-making, and has repeatedly called for laws which would place such severe hardship on the local and regional press – which have done nothing to Corbyn – that they would inevitably result in hundreds of journalists being made redundant, causing a nationwide democratic scrutiny black-out.

    They’re as bad as each other.

    Reply

