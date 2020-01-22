Janine Gibson to head up FT's digital platforms in latest editorial reshuffle

Roula Khalaf, the new editor of the Financial Times, has made more senior editorial appointments to focus on digital leadership and City commentary.

Khalaf took over from Lionel Barber last week when he was “banged out” of the FT newsroom after 34 years at the paper and 14 as editor.

Janine Gibson (pictured), who joined the FT as assistant editor from Buzzfeed last May, becomes head of digital platforms and projects.

She will oversee the data visualisation, video and investigative teams and visual changes to the FT website.

The FT said Gibson, who orchestrated the Corbyn Revolution series that won the Political Journalism category at the British Journalism Awards last month, will also work closely with US managing editor Peter Spiegel as the brand aims to grow stateside and with news editor Matthew Garrahan on long-term projects and investigations.

The FT’s chief editorial director Robert Shrimsley is made UK editor at large to assist Khalaf in steering the newspaper’s UK coverage post-Brexit. He will continue to write his weekly column as the title’s chief UK political commentator.

Khalaf has also promoted head of audience engagement Renee Kaplan to the role of head of digital editorial development. She will be replaced by her deputy, Hannah Sarney.

Kaplan will continue to oversee the FT’s newsletter and audio strategy while taking on responsibility for new editorial products like the newsletter briefings Tech Secrets and Tech Scroll Asia.

Khalaf said: “This is a defining time for the FT as we deepen our digital transformation and sharpen our focus on original stories that bring clarity to the unpredictable new normal.

“I am immensely excited about this fantastic new team of editors who bring a huge amount of skill, vision and experience to their new roles. They will help our global team of talented FT correspondents and editors produce digital and data-driven journalism with insight and impact.”

Khalaf, who was deputy editor for three years before taking the helm, is also putting a “greater emphasis on trenchant commentary and in-depth corporate reporting,” the FT said.

Long-time FT business and finance writer Kate Burgess is now editing Lombard, the daily opinion section on UK companies that was relaunched earlier this week with more of a focus on “the City’s role in financing British business”.

The Lombard team will include City correspondent Cat Rutter Pooley as Matthew Vincent moves to a new role covering regulation and professional services next month.

Morning global business newsletter FT City Bulletin, formerly named Opening Quote, has also been refreshed.

Khalaf said: “These appointments will ensure the Financial Times keeps delivering agenda-setting commentary on the biggest developments affecting the City of London.

“As the UK forges new global trade and business relationships post-Brexit, the FT will remain a trusted guide to readers who want the best news and analysis on companies, financial markets, and the business impact of political events.”

Already since her appointment Khalaf has named Patrick Jenkins as deputy editor, Peter Foster as public policy editor and Berlin correspondent Tobias Buck as managing editor.

Picture: Financial Times